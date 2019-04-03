Calling it two lifetime hunts in one season, former Alamo resident Dennis Perkins bagged a California bighorn sheep and a bull elk in the same hunting season.
Unlikely as it is for a hunter to have two such tags in the same year, Perkins’ son Tony, of Las Vegas, last spring did apply for hunting licenses and tags for himself, his Dad, and Dennis’ 17-year-old grandson Ammon Rasmussen of Alamo.
Perkins, 78, felt sure that drawing both tags in the same year would probably never again occur in his lifetime, so there was not any question that he and Tony would go out.
Born and raised in the Moapa Valley area, Perkins graduated from Moapa Valley High in 1958. He later attended the University of Utah Law School and earned a bachelor’s of sociology in 1967.
Retired from the Nevada Department of Forestry, he and his wife Geri now live in Las Vegas.
As he thought about these hunts, one problem he faced was he was experiencing major ankle and foot problems. He was nearly unable to walk without a corrective boot prescribed by his podiatrist and had scheduled surgery in the fall.
Dennis said, “I had been experiencing bad pains in my right ankle and after an examination in July, my doctor told me the pad between my leg and bone was worn away and I would need surgery as soon as it could be arranged and he put me in that corrective boot.”
But the hunting tags were already issued and Perkins thought he could postpone the surgery until early 2019 and take a crack at the two major hunting trophies.
Perkins noted he had applied for a bighorn sheep tag a few years before, but no luck.
“After I learned what I had drawn, talking with another hunter one day telling of my good future, he was so unhappy. He said he had been applying for 18 years and hadn’t got one.”
It can be seven to 10 years before a person can reapply after being awarded a tag for a bull elk, and the bighorn sheep tag is every 10 years. Dennis thought he simply could not wait that long again, so he was determined he was going out, boot or no boot: “Got to give it a try.”
By September, he and Tony -- an experienced and very knowledgeable hunter himself -- had made plans on how they would approach this hunt given Dennis not being able to walk too well over hill and dale, rocky crags and rock-strewn landscapes with the boot.
On Sept. 8, Dennis, Tony and Ammon went out into the central Nevada mountains north and a bit east between Tonopah and Eureka.
Dennis didn’t see what he was looking for, but Tony and Ammon did fill the antelope and deer tags they had. He said walking with the boot was better, “but my ankle was hurting so bad I was glad when the others called the hunt off.”
About a month later, Oct. 10, Dennis and Tony went out again, traveling along the back roads to known bighorn sheep areas in the mountains above Winnemucca.
“Tony had hired a guide,” Dennis said, “but this man was a fill-in for the first one, who had to cancel at the last minute.”
From a road about 5,000-foot elevation, they spotted a herd at about the 7,500 foot level a little over a mile away. The guide said they needed to go up higher and get around behind the animals, but Dennis said, “I knew I just didn’t have a drop of climb left in that ankle, not even sure I can make it back to our vehicle, so we called it a day about lunch time and went back to camp.”
The next morning, Dennis, hunting with a Nosler 30 caliber M48 Long Range Carbon fitted with a 50mm vortex scope, went out again with the group and quickly after sunrise spotted animals high in the rocky crags, but decide to go on farther. Hours pass and they see nothing. The guide wants to go back to an earlier area where nothing had been seen before, but Tony insisted on going further ahead. And soon they come across some tracks and note the direction of their travel. Following the tracks, they shortly come upon two rams and five ewes about 900 yards in front of them.
Leaving the guide in the roadway to deter any deer hunters who might come along, Dennis and Tony get up as close as they can without being detected.
“The sheep went uphill,” said Dennis, “but not yet running. I set up my tripod, saw when the ram came clear and took the shot. A 6-year-old about 400 feet off the road. Being a young ram, he scored about 129.”
Bighorn sheep tag filled.
Then on Oct. 28, Dennis, Tony and grandson Ammon went bull elk hunting in the Wells area.
“We found nothing after two days, no signs or anything,” Dennis said.
On the third day they went down to the foothills to hunt. Tony scouted the area for quite a while and upon returning reported he had spotted a herd, one bull and 20-30 cows about two miles away.
Now begins what turns into a six-hour stalking session, involving about three-and-a-half hours of crawling on their bellies to find the right spot and avoid being detected.
Perkins said his ankle was again in tremendous pain.
“We approach the herd twice, but can’t get close enough for a shot.” Sometime later, and Dennis unable to crawl anymore, he and Tony decide a desperation shot is what they will have to do. Their range finder put it at 700 yards, coupled with a 15 mph crosswind, making it a most difficult shot, even for the best hunters.
They wait and watch for the bull to come clear. When it does, Dennis sets and takes the shot. Missed. Two inches too high as the bullet hit the hillside. But the bull doesn’t flinch. Another shot. Missed again. This time a bit behind the rump. Now the elks are all alerted. A third shot also misses.
Perkins admits he was a bit frustrated. A veteran hunter, he is an excellent shot.
The elk go up and over a ridge and the men follow, crawling flat on the ground, not walking upright.
“Pretty soon,” Dennis said, “I see the bull and cows about a half a mile out and a bit to my left. I go downhill to get out of their sight and move toward them.”
This hide-and-seek game has been going on for a long time. It’s nearly 3 p.m., it will be getting darker soon.
Tony and Dennis crawl up to the top of a small ridge and can see the bull and cows in a bowl-like area across from them about 200 yards out. Time to act. Dennis set up the tripod.
When the bull comes clear, Tony says, “Go ahead and shoot.”
Crack! But the bull doesn’t go down.
“You got him good in the shoulder, Dad. He can’t go far but is still very mobile. Better give him another,” Tony says. Dennis does, virtually dead center of the first shot.
The bull, a nice 6x6, is dressed out and hauled back to their vehicle.
Dennis said, “We found a two-track road about 250 yards from when the bull went down,” but it was still about three away from our vehicle.”
It was about 11 p.m. before the final pieces are loaded and the men returned to camp.
In the final analysis, as Perkins readily admits, it really was two lifetime hunts in the same season, walking boot and all.
