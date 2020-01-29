Two shows highlight Native art

ELKO – Beads, bags belts and more ... two Native markets will highlight artists and their wares during the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering.

“The Native Trade Show is a family friendly event,” said lead organizer Victoria Jackson. “All demonstrations and workshops are absolutely free and the public is welcome to attend. We have 20 Native vendors offering a variety of Native American made goods.

"We also have a performances by two Native singers/songwriter, Cat Clifford and Dave Redboy Schildt. This year, we will also be selling t-shirts featuring our logo drawn by Washoe/Shoshone Western artist James Shoshone. We're super excited for this year's show and hope that we will see new and returning visitors.”

Besides local vendors, artists will be coming in from Utah and Idaho, according to Jackson.

