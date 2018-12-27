ELKO — The Road to Bethlehem at this year’s Annual Interfaith Christmas Crèche Exhibit led to Underdog Street Ministries receiving a nice donation to assist Elko’s homeless through the winter.
Since 2012, Crèche Exhibit organizers have invited those attending the exhibit to bring donations to help the homeless. This year the Crèche Exhibit partnered with Underdog Street Ministries, which will distribute the donations to those in need.
Kimberly Clements and her husband, Mike, of Underdog Street Ministries, stopped by the exhibit and were thrilled when they saw the donations, saying that they had just received a request that day for an item they did not have. The donations from the Crèche Exhibit will fill that need.
Donations included tents, sleeping bags, blankets and quilts, gloves, wool socks, boots, ear warmers, propane tanks, sweaters, hand warmers, coats, and gift cards.
Both the Crèche Exhibit organizers and Underdog Street Ministries thanked all those who donated. It was noted that the donations this year were high quality, useable items.
The Underdog Street Ministries mission statement is to help the chronically homeless in Elko with life-sustaining needs — whatever that may be. They have been serving those experiencing homelessness in the community for more than seven years. They also assist those who are low income and in need of food and other items.
Currently located at and serving meals at Fix Auto on Friday evenings and midday Sunday, Underdog is looking for a building of their own to be able to provide better services to those who need them and throughout the week.
Underdog Street Ministries is always looking for volunteers to help with meals and transportation to and from the meals, as well as donations, such as Little Buddy heaters and propane tanks in the winter and water in the summer. Those who would like to help may contact Kimberly at 397-2653.
Community members shared Nativities to create the Annual Interfaith Christmas Crèche Exhibit. The theme for this year’s 14th exhibit was “The Road to Bethlehem” featuring Advent calendars. Close to 900 Nativity items and Advent calendars were on display.
The exhibit is an interdenominational event sponsored and hosted by local congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
