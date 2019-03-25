ELKO – For the fourth year in a row, the Undie 500 exceeded its target, bringing in more than 1,200 pairs of brand new socks and underwear for children throughout the school district.
The charity drive collected 1,252 pairs this year, said Valarie Bement, Ignite Life community outreach coordinator, exceeding its goal of 1,000. Since it was implemented in 2016, community donations of the items have topped the drive’s goals each year.
This is the second best year for collections, according to Elko Daily Free Press files. In 2017, more than 3,400 items were collected, with more than 1,400 pairs going to children who were directly affected by the Humboldt River flood. Last year, the drive collected 1,152 pairs.
The items, like the new or slightly worn boots and shoes collected in the Kicks for Kids drive, are distributed to children in need by Communities in Schools within the Elko County School District.
