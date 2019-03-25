Try 3 months for $3
Undie 500

Holding packages of items donated for the Undie 500 are, standing from left, Leslie Goicoechea, CIS program coordinator; Sarah Goicoechea, CIS executive director; Lisa Betts. ILC chiropractic assistant; Valerie Bement, ILC community outreach coordinator;Katelin Bullock  ILC chiropractic assistant. Kneeling from left, Alison Byers, office manager, owner; and Dr. Josh Byers, owner. 

 Submitted

ELKO – For the fourth year in a row, the Undie 500 exceeded its target, bringing in more than 1,200 pairs of brand new socks and underwear for children throughout the school district.

The charity drive collected 1,252 pairs this year, said Valarie Bement, Ignite Life community outreach coordinator, exceeding its goal of 1,000. Since it was implemented in 2016, community donations of the items have topped the drive’s goals each year.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

This is the second best year for collections, according to Elko Daily Free Press files. In 2017, more than 3,400 items were collected, with more than 1,400 pairs going to children who were directly affected by the Humboldt River flood. Last year, the drive collected 1,152 pairs.

The items, like the new or slightly worn boots and shoes collected in the Kicks for Kids drive, are distributed to children in need by Communities in Schools within the Elko County School District.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

Load comments