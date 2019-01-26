ELKO – The Union Pacific Railroad celebrated Elko’s 150th anniversary Friday with a ceremony that honored the town’s founding and its history connected with the railroad.
“When we create something, we create it to last,” said Nathan Anderson, senior director of public affairs for the Union Pacific Railroad.
Presenting a Golden Spike to Mayor Reece Keener at the Western Folklife Center’s Pioneer Saloon, Anderson said Elko would be forever linked with the historic Transcontinental Railroad and the Great Race to Promontory Summit, Utah.
“It seems like Elko will have an inextricable place in the history of the railway, because of their location on the Transcontinental Railroad,” Anderson said.
On May 10, 2017, the Union Pacific began a two-year celebration of cities along the former Central Pacific Railroad line throughout the West, stopping in Battle Mountain a few weeks ago.
On May 10 of this year, a reenactment of the completion of the rail line will take place in Ogden, Utah, because the tracks leading up to Promontory are no longer there, Anderson said.
“This has been a real treat for me to tell you what we’re doing and to share history,” he said.
Emceed by U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, the ceremony included a timeline of milestones in Elko’s history culled from old newspapers, including the Elko Independent, the town’s first newspaper, read by local historian Jan Petersen.
By the end of 1868, the town was built up to include multiple establishments for churches, schools and various businesses, making Elko a “thriving and growing” town, Petersen said.
Keener described how the rumble of the trains through the downtown corridor would have been felt and heard by patrons in the old Pioneer Hotel Saloon a few decades ago.
“If we were to go back in time to the early 1980s, this building would be vibrating from the train cars rolling by and the sound system would have to be turned up as well to hear me,” Keener said.
But thanks to Project Lifesaver, which relocated the railroad tracks to along the Humboldt River, Elko’s own trajectory was also changed, Keener added.
“Due to the vision of Project Lifesaver, this enabled Elko to evolve into a modern city,” Keener said.
“Over the years, we’ve had industries come and go,” Keener added, “but the railroad is the founding constant that remains along with the steadfastness of Elkoans,”
Two displays describing Elko’s part in the Transcontinental Railroad will be exhibited at the Elko Convention Center throughout the 35th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering.
At the end of the ceremony, Elko County resident Ron Torrell, a retired livestock specialist with the University of Nevada, Reno Cooperative Extension, gave Anderson and Keener spikes, one fashioned into a cross, in memory of those who contributed to building the railroad.
“I’d like to present to Union Pacific Railroad on behalf of those forefathers of ours and those founders of Nevada and those immigrants who came here and suffered so greatly and benefited from the railroad coming,” Torell said.
About 50 people attended the ceremony Friday afternoon, many of whom are longtime Elko residents. Some, however, were like Amodei, who has a special connection to Elko.
Recalling that his father was born in “beautiful downtown Elko” in 1930, Amodei said he has memories of visiting the town when he was growing up in Carson City.
Today, as a congressman representing northern Nevada, he said he pays “as much attention to Elko as anybody else,” but he said that he also makes time to stop in at his favorite stores and restaurants when he visits.
“Elko is the economic and cultural center of this part of Nevada,” Amodei said, “So when I come to Elko, I stop in at Anacabe’s, Capriola’s, I see the guys at CAL-Ranch and Toki-Ona or the Star. I have my whole drill.”
“When a guy from Carson looks forward to coming up here to shop, you must be doing something right.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.