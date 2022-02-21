University of Utah Fall 2021 Dean's List

SALT LAKE CITY -- The University of Utah congratulates more than 9,600 students who were named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List. Local students include:

Jasmine Yadeskie of Spring Creek, Health and Kinesiology major; Jordan Pollard of Elko, Biology major; Kaprice Rowland of Elko, Health, Society and Policy; Caden Jangard of Spring Creek, Psychology; Radhika Bhakta of Elko, Quantitative Analysis of Markets & Organizations, and Biochemistry; Andrew Mardini of Elko, Psychology; Kevin Shi of Elko, Business Administration; Zoe Blair of Elko, Pre Health and Kinesiology; Stacy Lujan Araujo of Elko, Mechanical Engineering; and Alifia Jakamartana of Elko, Biology.

The University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains, is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah. Founded in 1850, it serves over 32,000 students from across the U.S. and the world.

