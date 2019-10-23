RENO — Extended Studies at the University of Nevada, Reno is now offering workforce development training in Elko. Classes are offered in partnership with Great Basin College Continuing Education.
Students can take classes toward a certificate in Human Resources Management, Supervisory Management and Public Management. The first class, Managing and Supervising People, is offered on Nov. 7-8 at Great Basin College. In two highly interactive days focusing on the basic skills necessary to successfully manage and lead others, students will engage in self-assessment exercises, role-playing and simulations to help them learn and practice behaviors integral to building high-performing workgroups.
Key topics include: making a successful transition to management, creating a balance between leading and managing, determining your personal style preferences and their impacts on others, group problem solving, managing conflict and consensus-building. Companies with three or more employees can receive a 15% discount on the Managing and Supervising People course.
Starting this spring, students can earn a certificate in Rural Nonprofit Management in as little as five Fridays. All of the classes for the certificate are offered at Great Basin College.
This program is designed to assist nonprofits in rural areas. The series of topics will allow nonprofits to strengthen leadership and governance skills; think strategically for future financial needs; learn the elements of grant writing; develop marketing plans, including the use of social media; IRS 990s; handle volunteers; and develop their board; as well as developing policies and procedures that will enhance long-term success. Register early and save $200 on the Rural Nonprofit Management certificate.
Classes do not require university admission. Students can learn more and register for classes at ExtendedStudies.unr.edu or by calling 775-784-4046 or 800-233-8928.
For more information, email Shera Alberti-Annunzio at Shera@unr.edu.
