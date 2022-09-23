 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update on polio fundraiser walk in Italy

Helen Hankins and Mike Mauser

Helen Hankins and Mike Mauser stand by the statue of St. Francis at the Franciscan Sanctuary near La Verna, Italy.

Local Rotarians Helen Hankins and Mike Mauser reported this week they have completed more than 100 miles of their 327-mile fundraiser walk from Florence to Rome.

Since Sept. 8, they have been following mountain trails, country roads and rural highways as they raise awareness and seek donations to eradicate polio.

Rotary International has had a focus on polio eradication worldwide since the 1980s. With the engagement of many parties including the World Health Organization, CDC, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, polio is now endemic in only two countries, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Even there, vaccinations of children are proceeding.

“With the recent outbreaks of polio in New York City and other locations it is even more important to stop the spread of this disease and eradicate it forever,” stated the couple.

For more information or to donate to the Rotary Polio Foundation see the Rotary Global Action page on Facebook or the “michaelwmauser” fundraiser page at raise.rotary.org.

