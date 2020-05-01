Use COVID-19 time at home to foster healthy family relationships

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Healthy family relationships are good for us. People who are socially connected to family, friends and the community are happier, physically and mentally healthier, and live longer than those less connected. While this time of shelter-in-place orders due to COVID-19 can pose challenges to families now confined together in close quarters, this time can also provide many opportunities for strengthening family relationships.

Try these ideas to use this time to foster positive family ties that will not only help you get through the shelter-in-place more peacefully, but will improve your family communication and connection long after the COVID-19 crisis is over.

Communication

• Use a welcoming tone of voice to open communication.

• Talk about challenges and brainstorm ways to address them.

• Use “I” messages, sharing how you feel without blaming others. “I” message formula: I feel (insert emotion) when (insert situation). Example: I feel frustrated when I’m interrupted.

• Listen without interrupting, then ask questions to understand.

Kindness matters

• Say, “please” and “thank you.”