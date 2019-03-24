ELKO – Amidst construction, disarray and partially painted walls, it was clear that a diamond-in-the-rough was emerging from what was once a heating and air conditioning store.
Elko’s new center for the arts is about to open its doors.
“I have been involved in the arts my whole life,” said Emily Anderson, co-owner of The Stage Door Elko. “Running Ghostlight [Productions] was a huge step for me. Now I am taking that next step into actually owning a venue where we can have artists perform, different art showings, bands, comedy nights, improv — anything, really, that you can think of that is arts-related.”
The space is tastefully decorated in darker hues and complimented by a brand new stage that will soon be curtained end to end. Anderson describes the business as a “cabaret theater space.”
The venue is complete with a stylish, new bar. Hors d’oeuvres and other light snacks will be for sale during events.
Anderson has a bachelor of fine arts degree in performance and technical theater from the University of Nevada, Reno. She also worked at The Rainbow Company Youth Theatre in Las Vegas, an award-winning agency that offers theatrical training for young people and theater art classes for all ages.
Anderson also has worked in film at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and was selected for the Las Vegas International Film Festival.
Anderson is familiar with the difficulties of running a nonprofit performance company such as Ghostlight. For that reason, she and her partners are planning on offering the space to different performance events at an affordable rate.
“This is another theater venue that is accessible to artists,” Anderson said. “It’s a good outlet for our local artists and I think it is a much needed addition to live entertainment, especially in our downtown area,” she said.
Co-owner Greg Chavez is a recent convert to the theatrical scene in Elko.
“I really wish I had started sooner,” he said. “It’s interesting being someone [or something] that you are not for a short time.”
Chavez is very excited about opening the venue and hopes it will bring back the old days of Elko entertainment, reminiscent of the big band era when Bing Crosby and other stars were the draw to Elko.
“I don’t know if you know it, but Elko used to be “the place to be in Nevada,” Chavez said. “We are trying to bring it back, 2019-style.”
The theater and art space is located just north of the main post office downtown. The area provides ample parking and access to dining options before and after shows.
“We are planning on opening for Ghostlight’s ‘The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940,” Anderson said. “The show is scheduled to run April 4 to 6 and April 12 to 13.”
The first performances will be at the Commercial Casino in The Roundup Room. Anderson is planning on hosting the second week at The Stage Door Elko.
“I want to make sure we are completely ready,” she said.
