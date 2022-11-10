Veteran servicewomen lead VFW Post 2350

ELKO – At Veterans’ of Foreign Wars Post 2350, Michelle Milam and Merlene Merck are holding down the fort as the first women back-to-back female post commanders.

Merck and Milam serve as a team, with Milam as post commander and Merck as vice commander. Merck said part of her job “is to have her back” and encourage Milam to attend conventions and speak to as many people as possible.

Milam and Merck have formed a strong bond and camaraderie as the only two female members and leaders of the VFW Post. In addition to their time in the service, they found out they both grew up in Michigan before enlisting in their respective branches of the Armed Forces.

“I think the fact that we can relate to what it was like as a woman in the military. Just because we were in the same conflicts doesn’t mean we saw the same things,” Merck explained. “She was on board a ship and I was on land, so we had totally opposite views of what was going on."

The women moved to Elko years apart after being discharged from the service.

Milam served in the U.S. Navy in a maintenance shop during Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.

Merck served in the Air Force 1989 to 2013, retiring as a master sergeant. While on duty, she was stationed in South Korea, Cuba, Italy, Iraq, Kuwait and Qatar -- “I was all over the place.”

Both women found their way to the Gaspar J. Salaz post in different ways.

Merck said after a year-and-a-half of retirement, “I missed the camaraderie. The last part of 8 or 9 months of my career I was an acting first sergeant and I missed working with the veterans.”

“One day I heard on the radio they were having an open house here at the post. I walked in and the guy looked at me and said, ‘Auxiliary is over there.’ Merck recalled with a laugh.

‘I looked at him, I go, ‘So you assume as soon as a female walks in here that she’s Auxiliary,’” she continued. “And his face literally lost all blood.”

After showing him documentation of her service record she told the member she wanted to join.

“I knew with all the qualifications that I automatically became a member and I started coming to the meetings,” Merck said.

At her fourth meeting, it was time for Post elections. “I was elected in as senior and the next month I became their commander. I was at the Post less than six months when I became their commander. It was definitely a baptism by fire.”

When Merck arrived, she said there were a couple of female members attending meetings irregularly who later moved out-of-state for their jobs.

Milam was attending Great Basin College in 2016. Jacob Park, then-director of the Veterans Resource Center, recommended Milam visit the VFW hall and become an active member.

Currently, Merck and Milam are the only two women who are active members.

“It’s been a challenge for us to get women to come to the meetings because they still think it’s a man’s club. They don’t feel welcome or something happened while they were in [the service] that makes them very uncomfortable to talk about what happened to them and they don’t feel comfortable being in a group that’s dominantly men.”

Post commanders sit on all committee meetings, or the senior represents them in their absence.

After taking over, communication took some time to iron out between the members and Merck.

“The hardest part of it is that the men have done it for so long, having a very strong female come in and say, ‘I want to learn’ scares them. They don’t want to relinquish that command. They think they’re still in charge,” Merck said.

Another hurdle Merck and Milam had to overcome was “a huge generation gap” between Vietnam and Gulf War veterans “and a few conflicts in between.”

“We have to find a way to communicate with them to make them understand that we’re not trying to take away their job. We’re wanting to learn so we can carry on the traditions and the legacies that are here,” Merck said.

She said it took about three to four years to be accepted by the male membership. “I’m not going to back down. I do listen, I do come up with ideas that will help the Post and grow our memberships.”

“It has not been easy, but it is finally coming around that we do have several men that are behind us on the changes that need to be done at the Post to get new members in,” she continued.

Among the challenges they faced while serving in the military were double-standards, sexual harassment, “and learning how to get a thick skin to stand our ground.”

Milam was in charge of the work side of maintenance and recalled growing her own thick skin among her shipmates.

“I couldn’t let the same rank of guys push me around. I had to deal with a lot of other E5 that were guys because I was the only E5 female in the shop. They wouldn’t listen to me,” Milam recalled. “Only one person stood up for me and he’s now a senior chief.”

Despite the difficulties they endured while in the service, Merck said she believed the “atmosphere is starting to change a little bit” in the years since she retired from the Air Force.

Working as a Women’s Veteran Advocate for the Nevada Department of Veterans Services, sitting on the Governor’s board and for the state VFW, Merck said she speaks to servicewomen and asks them about the changes taking place.

“There are some changes that are going on that do help them out, like promotions,” she said. Promotion applications do not ask for gender, first name and gender-revealing pronouns.

“They do not know whether they are promoting a male or a female,” Merck said. “When we were in, we had to work twice as hard to get noticed for our accomplishments and then get it stolen from us because our supervisor was a male and we didn’t go play basketball or football with them.”

Reporting sexual harassment has also become easier, Merck said she has heard from other servicewomen.

“Being able to go and say ‘what you are saying is inappropriate,’ and not get berated for not putting up with the sexual harassment, that is starting to come around and it’s starting to get noticed,” she explained. “Even though for years it has been zero tolerance, it still happens. If they say something, it comes back that they know they talked and they get in trouble for it in their own little group.”

“You learn to deal with it, not say anything and shut it down,” Merck continued. “That is probably why there are so many women that got out -- they don’t want to join a man’s organization because of what they had to deal with.”

Merck said when she entered the service, women who became pregnant in the service were asked to choose between their family and their career. If they chose to leave, they were paid for one year and discharged. She added that she knew servicewomen from the 1960s and 1970s who were told to either have an abortion or leave the military.

“Women had to choose between starting a family or their career,” she recalled, remembering one woman who had three abortions to stay in the service but was discharged when she chose to keep her fourth child. “She was one of the first 100 female cops at that time and she had to choose.”

The women said they received support from their husbands during their careers and in the VFW. Merck’s husband cooks for banquet dinners for the winners of Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen high school speech contests. “He has my back. He’s been very supportive of everything I’ve been through.”

Milam was discharged from the Navy when she became pregnant with her daughter. After moving to Elko with her husband she attended GBC, earning an associate of science and bachelor’s of applied science in Natural Resources. The couple also welcomed a son to their family a few years ago.

Milam said she found additional support from veterans at the Veterans Resource Center and Battle Born Veterans Club gave her others to talk to about her experiences.

“I have a group of people who I consider family,” Milam said. “I’m here in the VFW because one person said, ‘Come join.’”

Merck said women she’s met on other committees have worked their way up and “guide me to get through.” When she attends women veteran conferences, “It’s like a family reunion because it’s nothing but women and we get to talk about what we’re doing.”

Merck said she has made connections with women, some of whom have not admitted to their service. “They just don’t. They only served so much time or served at their home base and did their job.”

For Milam, being part of the community, raising her children and leading the VFW Post has been “busy, but other than that it has been good.”

At one state convention, Milam recalled feeling good for having recognition for their efforts and receiving praise from the former state VFW commander. When they made all-state at the state convention “he said, ‘Keep doing good stuff with the Post.’”

Next June, Post 2350 will host the VFW State Convention in Elko. They are also planning to bring in more members by adding events such as a veteran family Bingo Night on the second Friday of each month open to those with a veterans identification. Cost is one non-perishable food item to go into a food pantry for veteran families in need.

“It will also bring in younger veterans to see what we are doing here,” Merck said.

Throughout the year, the VFW patriciate in the Fourth of July parades and distribute donations from Walmart to other nonprofit organizations in the community that serve families in need, such as the Family Resource Center, Harbor House, the Northern Nevada Moses Project and the Elks Club for back-to-school backpacks.

The VFW also participates in several annual events, including the Veterans Day Dinner, Christmas Party for Kids, Parade of Lights and Easter Egg Hunt.

Merck and Milam both want the public to know that Post 2350’s priorities are for all servicemen and women who served, regardless of length and where they were stationed or deployed.

“V is for veterans, that is what we’re here for,” Merck said. “We’re not just for the groups that were deployed out and was in combat zones. We are here for the veterans, I don’t care if you stayed at home, or you did three years, 20 years or 30 years. We are here for veterans and their families, and our doors are always open and our phones are always on.”