RENO – Retired Army veteran Anthony Hughes drives to Reno for diabetic treatment, but he doesn’t have to wonder where he is going to stay overnight thanks to the Veterans Guest House.

Hughes, an Elko resident, says the Guest House serves him and other veterans with a place to stay when he drives to Reno for routine appointments. There is no charge to him for an overnight stay.

Hughes was stationed in Panama in late 1989 for a few months and served in Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He was discharged in 1993 and lived in Winnemucca before moving to Elko nine years ago.

Having a comfortable place to stay the night before a doctor’s appointment is “really nice” for Hughes, who travels to Reno about four times a year. He began lodging at the Guest House in 2009.

The Guest House saves money and time for Hughes as it’s located across the street from the Veterans Administration Medical Center.

“I don’t have to drive all though town looking for parking. You just walk across the street to get your appointment done,” he said.

Hughes recommends the Guest House to other local veterans who are being treated in Reno. He knows of a couple other Elko-area veterans who stay at the Guest House.

“If you’re a patient down there, they tell you all about it. ... If they’re full, they buy you a room at one of the casinos in town,” he said.

During his visits, Hughes meets other veterans.

“You meet different people and they have a nice kitchen and they do all the cooking there. The rooms are private. It’s a very nice place, they just expanded it. It’s bigger now.”

CEO Sylvia DuBeau says it’s a place for any veteran and their family or caregiver to stay for all kinds of medical appointments such as dental, cancer and other treatments that might require an overnight stay or several nights.

The Guest House is philanthropically funded and is not affiliated with the Veterans Administration, although they work together.

“Only 30% of veterans receive care at the VA,” DuBeau said.

She explained the Guest House has grown to 20-30 rooms since it was first established about 30 years ago by two Reno veterans -- Chuck Fulkerson and Dick Rhyno -- who realized veterans were sleeping in their cars when visiting the Reno VA.

After learning about one family who was financially unable to secure long-term housing or a motel room while their husband/father was in intensive care, the veterans and the community decided something must be done.

The Guest House adopted a credo: “Never again on our watch” would veterans and their families be without a safe, warm and clean place to stay.

Originally named the “Spouse House” in 1994 as a nonprofit, the facility opened in a bungalow with three to five beds for veterans' families. Eight years later, the Guest House expanded with more beds and changed its name to fit the new goal of the organization.

“We quickly realized veterans need us too,” DuBeau said. “Today we have a 17-bedroom facility with 35 beds. We here not just for veterans but for caregivers and immediate family regardless of provider they wish to see or characterization of discharge.”

The nonprofit status and the philanthropic donations that keep the Guest House operating means it is not bound by the same restrictions as other government entities.

However, DuBeau said one of the biggest challenges for veteran-serving organizations is outreach to rural areas and to reach “individuals who chose to live without neighbors and prefer not to be bothered. It’s really hard to reach them.”

“There’s limited media options for organizations such as ours to come into contact with those who could benefit from our services,” she explained.

The single biggest barrier to veterans is transportation, DuBeau said. The Guest House assists with gas cards and works to coordinate with veterans to get a ride by car or by train. “We’ll subsidize that to and from the guest house.”

The Guest House is a community effort that includes various church, school, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and other nonprofit organizations providing meals, pantry items and activities for guests.

Some stay overnight and some undergoing cancer treatment at Renown down the road may stay longer. Although the Guest House is located across the street from the VA hospital, DuBeau said veterans visiting Reno for any type of medical appointment are welcome.

The Guest House is staffed with five employees, 15 volunteers and a night manager on site. One employee is a dedicated personal care assistant who works four days a week and serves as a caregiver to sign them out of appointments, and gathers patient information for veterans who are alone.

DuBeau said the “generosity of the community” keeps the facility going with about 40 to 50 organizations providing 250 hot-cooked meals on a rotating list. Other groups host bingo nights, rolled ice cream and other weekly or monthly events.

Local schools, fraternities, sororities and Junior ROTC and ROTC groups also volunteer.

“It runs the gamut and is really touching because the community is so supportive,” DuBeau said.

To learn more about Veteran Guest House call 775-324-6958 or visit their website at veteransguesthouse.org.