Azucena is 17 years old and is the daughter of Fermin Gonzalez and Maria Guadalupe Godoy.
Azucena will be escorted to the dance by Tristan Bertalotto, will be escorted to the assembly by her mom, Maria Guadalupe Godoy, and will be escorted to the Homecoming football game by Alejandro Gonzalez and Cesar Gonzalez.
Azucena is proud to be involved in Key Club, Student Council and Choraliers.
After high school, Azucena plans to attend UNR to major in Social Work with an emphasis in Immigration Law. In the future she hopes to work for the Peace Corps.
If Azucena could give advice to the students of Elko High School, she would tell them to be dedicated and passionate about the things you love, and never be afraid to try new things. EHS, always remember to thank your loved ones because they are the reason why you are here. Take the lead and make an impact in someone’s life because it’s one of the best things you can do. Smile, work hard, and have faith.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.