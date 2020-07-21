Virtual ‘Tour of Homes’ raises $15,000 for CASA

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – The Spring Tour of Homes had to go “virtual” this year but still managed to raise more funds for a nonprofit group.

The sixth annual event was scheduled in the middle of a global pandemic. With much consideration for the changing environment, the committee forged ahead by shifting gears to a virtual Tour of Homes.

“We were so grateful that all our many sponsors stayed with us to make this year’s event possible,” said Lisa Turner.

She pointed out that 2020 has seen many volunteer organizations and charities stretched thin.

“While their ability to run fundraising events has diminished or disappeared their needs have grown in this climate of change,” she added.

The event raised $15,000 for the local Court Appointed Special Advocates.

“They work with the most needy in our community,” Turner said. “They give a voice to those too often without, the children of our community.”

One good thing about the change is that more people can join the Spring Tour of Homes anytime, from the comfort of their own home.

Visit www.elkotourofhomes.com to view the tour online for the remainder of the year.

Turner thanked all of the committee members and sponsors who made the event successful.

