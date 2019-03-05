ELKO -- Author and musician Bill Harley presented an inspiring message about reading and writing to elementary school students during his weeklong visit through Elko County schools last week.
Harley’s performance was part of Reading Week and was brought to several elementary schools by the Elko County Reading Council, sponsored by Kinross-Bald Mountain Mine and the Elko County School District.
Students were captivated at Southside Elementary by Harley’s performance of songs, storytelling and speaking about how he became a writer. The gymnasium was riddled with laughter and giggles while students interacted with Harley during his performance, responding to his music and stories.
“The reason I came here is because I write books and I want you to read. There’s a particular reason I’m here today and that’s because I’ve read,” Harley said. He went on to tell students that some of them are readers and some are not. He told them he knows why some of them don’t read. “I know the secret, the secret is you haven’t found the right book yet. There is a book, you’re looking for the book. You want the book. The reason you’re not reading is because you have not found ‘the’ book,” said Harley. He encouraged them to go to the library and keep searching for “the” book.
Harley encouraged them not only to read, but to write, sharing his own story. He told them to keep trying, to ignore the negative voice in their head. He spoke about the writing process and how he tries to write every day he’s not touring.
As a child, Harley’s mother wrote for a student publication called Weekly Reader.
“I knew writing was something you could do,” said Harley.
Harley, a multifaceted performer, is based out of Massachusetts and travels the country as a children’s entertainer, storyteller, musician and author. He has received two Grammys for Best Children’s Spoken Word Album and has published several books including the Charlie Bumpers series and “Night of the Spadefoot Toads.”
Bringing a visiting author each year during reading week is the biggest event the reading council does.
“I just think we do good things,” said Cheryl Turner, president of the council. “Watching the engagement of those kids the last few days was amazing. Living where we live, a lot of kids don’t experience this stuff.”
“We got a really good response at Southside. He’s the best visiting author that we’ve ever had,” said Curtis Ferlisi, vice president of the Elko County Reading Council. “I really wish I had this opportunity when I was in school. I think it does plant that seed for kids that I could be a musician, I could be an author, that’s a really important message.”
Each year the Elko County Reading Council purchases books and CDs by the visiting author for each school he visits, giving students the opportunity to become familiar with the author prior to his visit. “That really helps the students get to know the author before and they do an author study in the class room. They get star-struck,” said Ferlisi.
Organizers are grateful for the support and funding they receive.
“Securing funding through the Elko County School District and Kinross Mines is a huge help. We couldn’t do it without their assistance,” said Ferlisi.
Harley ended his performance at Southside Elementary with more encouraging words for students.
“Once you find ‘the’ book, then you’re going to find another book that’s even better. What I most want for you is that you find that one. Once you do that, it’s like this door’s going to open.”
