ELKO – This year marks 71 years of the Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen Essay contest established in 1947 with the Veteran of Foreign War.

This year’s Voice of Democracy essay “Why My Vote Matters” comes after elections that will go down in history as the most talked about and dramatic election year.

Targeted toward ninth- through 12th-grade students, this year’s winners of the Voice of Democracy contest are from Elko High School and Spring Creek High School.

The winners will receive checks from the Gasper J Salaz VFW Post 2350 in the amount of: first place, $100, second place, $75, and third place, $50.

From Elko High School, the winners are: first place, Mikayla De Guzman; second place, Josalynne Mosley; and third place, Mariela Avila.

From Spring Creek High School the winners are: first place, Garrett Draves; second place, Taylor White; and third place, Shawnee Walters-Haas.

This year’s Patriot Pen essay topic, “Why I Honor the American Flag,” is geared towards sixth- through eighth-graders.

This year’s winners are from Elko Institute of Academic Achievement Charter School, first place, Taylor Glaser; second place, Anthony Trujillo; and third place: Brandon Thran.

From Mound Valley the winners are: first place, Michael Balding; second place, Dorian Rodriquez; and third place, Maddie Rockwell.

From Spring Creek Middle School, the winners are: first place, Elizabeth Perkins; second place, Amanda Banks; and third place, Danielle Cyr.

From Wells, the first place winner is Spencer Gale.

And from West Wendover, first place Patriot’s Pen winners are Abhiroop Multani and Lindsay Alvarez; second place winners are Valeria Soriano and Landon Marriott; and third place winners are Jose Gutierrez and Isabel Villegas.

All students will now compete at District 2 level against students from Eureka, Battle Mountain, Winnemucca, Ely, and Caliente. Certificates and scholarships will be presented in February at an awards banquet hosted by the Elko VFW.

