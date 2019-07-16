ELKO – First there was Wally’s World, the largest personal collection of Nevada art. Now there is a movie about the art and the man behind the acquisition, Wally Cuchine.
"Wally’s World" captures the drive behind Cuchine’s collecting and the unusual “museum” that houses that collection.
“I’ve been collecting art for over four decades,” said Cuchine in an earlier interview with the Elko Daily Free Press. “I moved to Eureka from Ely to be the director of the Nevada Opera House in 1993.”
According to Cuchine, the beginning of his self-proclaimed obsession with Nevada art began when he worked with Jim McCormick to put together a permanent fine art collection for the opera house.
“That would be the first time for me to meet and get to know many of these artists,” Cuchine said.
“Wally’s World: The Loneliest Art Collection in Nevada” is housed in two mobile homes on Cuchine’s property in Eureka. A selection of the artwork has traveled throughout the state in different exhibitions.
Northeastern Nevada Museum is showing a documentary made about Cuchine and his passion at 2 p.m. July 27. Graduate students at the Reynolds School of Journalism at UNR created the film. Julia Moreno wrote and produced the show and Shevawn Von Tobel directed and edited.
Cuchine said he owns more than 2,000 pieces of art. The artwork is displayed floor to ceiling with three-dimensional pieces housed throughout the exhibition space.
