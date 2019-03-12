ELKO – Ever want to meet visitors from throughout the world, demonstrate traditional Native American skills, or perform old fiddle tunes in a pioneer camp?
The California Trail Interpretive Center is recruiting volunteers to serve in the following areas:
Information Desk
Volunteer staff serve as front line representatives of the Trail Center. Welcoming visitors and providing basic information is a vital part of Trail Center operations. Information desk volunteers have the opportunity to meet and assist visitors from around the world.
Park Ranger and Volunteer Coordinator Greg Feathers said it isn’t necessary to be an expert on the California Trail or history. “All that’s required is a love of people, good communication skills, and a warm smile,” he said.
Native American History
The California Trail Center seeks volunteers to demonstrate traditional Great Basin Indian lifeways, both indoors and outdoors. Examples include Indian beadwork, traditional Native foods and basket making.
Pioneer and Mountain Man Reenactors
The Trail Center also seeks volunteers to share their unique pioneer or mountain man skill. Just a few examples include operating a spinning wheel, performing traditional music in the pioneer camp, or cooking fresh biscuits over a campfire. During California Trail Days, reenactors have the opportunity to interact with hundreds of visitors in the span of one weekend.
“Reenactors provide visitors with an authentic experience of life on the trail. Encouraging visitors to see, touch, smell, hear, and taste history greatly enriches their experience,” Feathers said.
Education Program
The education program at the Trail Center is wide and varied. Some volunteer educators teach students about pioneers and the California Trail. Others utilize the 40-acre site to focus on outdoor environmental education programs, and teach students about Great Basin biology and geology.
“Volunteers bring their knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to the Trail Center to enhance the educational experience of Nevada students,” Feathers said.
For more information about volunteer opportunities at the California Trail Interpretive Center, contact Greg Feathers at 775-738-1849.
For more information about the California Trail Interpretive Center call 775-738-1849. Visit the California Trail Interpretive Center online at www.californiatrailcenter.org or on Facebook.
The California Trail Interpretive Center is located eight miles west of Elko on I-80, Hunter exit 292. The Center is open Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.