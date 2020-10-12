WATCH NOW: A Halloween yard display to remember

ELKO -- You don't need to look twice to spot a skeleton in this yard.
There are about three dozen of them, along with countless critters and skulls.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The Macias family's yard display on Sagecrest Drive has been drawing the attention of passing motorists.
Have you seen a Halloween display that would be fun to share with Elko Daily readers? Send the address to news@elkodaily.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!