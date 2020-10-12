 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: A Halloween yard display to remember
WATCH NOW: A Halloween yard display to remember

Skeletons take over northside home

ELKO -- You don't need to look twice to spot a skeleton in this yard.

There are about three dozen of them, along with countless critters and skulls.

The Macias family's yard display on Sagecrest Drive has been drawing the attention of passing motorists.

Have you seen a Halloween display that would be fun to share with Elko Daily readers? Send the address to news@elkodaily.com.

