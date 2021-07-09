WATCH NOW: Art in the Park this weekend

ELKO -- Art, crafts, food, clothing and more are for sale this weekend at the city park.

Art in the Park is the top fundraiser held by the Elko County Art Club, according to Tess King, gallery director.

The weekend event brings in vendors from across the West. It will run July 10-11 in the Elko City Park behind Northeastern Nevada Museum. Booths are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Numerous vendors come to sell their artwork and handmade crafts. Food vendors will also be present to keep everyone satisfied while shopping.

Proceeds from the event support the art club’s activities, gallery space and youth scholarship awards.

The entire event is organized by volunteers, mostly dedicated club members.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0