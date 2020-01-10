Wear Blue Day is Saturday

What’s it all about?
National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is recognized each year on Jan. 11 by the Department of Homeland Security and its Blue Campaign.
#WearBlueDay is Blue Campaign’s largest initiative.
“To raise awareness of human trafficking, we ask people to take photos of themselves, friends, family and colleagues wearing blue clothing and share them on social media – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram – along with our #WearBlueDay hashtag. Anyone can participate, all you need is a piece of blue clothing,” stated the campaign.
Follow the responses on Twitter @DHSBlueCampaign, for more information on #WearBlueDay and National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.