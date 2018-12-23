ELKO – It’s beginning to look a lot snowier for Christmas.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for northeastern Nevada with 2 to 5 inches of snow expected between 4 p.m. Christmas Eve and 4 p.m. Christmas Day.
Areas above 6,000 feet could receive up to 8 inches, while the Ruby Mountains are under a winter storm warning with 10-14 inches of snow expected.
Meanwhile, snowfall continued to create adverse driving conditions Sunday on highways around Elko, including chain or snow tire requirements on Mountain City Highway north of North Fork.
“Motorists should plan for near whiteout conditions, snow-covered roads and drifting snow,” advised the National Weather Service. “Travel is not recommended due to the intense rate of snowfall.”
Major roads impacted include Interstate 80 between Wells and the Hunter exit, U.S. Highway 93 north of Thousand Springs, and the Tuscarora and Jiggs highways.
Accumulations of 1-2 inches were likely in these areas Sunday night.
Visibility could be reduced to a mile or less in some places, according to the weather service.
The heaviest snow will arrive on Christmas Eve. Snow will taper off on Christmas Day as the probability of precipitation drops from 80 percent to 40 percent. Christmas night should be mostly cloudy and cold, with lows in the mid-teens.
Isolated snow showers will return Wednesday night and Thursday. Highs will be around the freezing mark.
Clearer and colder weather is on tap for next weekend as temperatures stay below freezing.
