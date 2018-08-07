Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Boys & Girls Club

WELLS – The Boys & Girls Club invites the entire community to the new Wells Boys & Girls Club groundbreaking ceremony 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at 518 Dover St.

A groundbreaking ceremony, inflatables, and a hotdog grill-out are being planned to make this a fun event for everyone.

The new club is being funded by the William N. Pennington Foundation that was formed by the late William N. Pennington, a gaming industry pioneer and philanthropist. The foundation provides grants to northern Nevada based organizations in the areas of education, community services, health care and medical research.

The new club includes a gymnasium, multipurpose area, commercial kitchen and bathrooms. The current facility will also be converted into a comprehensive computers center.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

Danielle Runnion, director of the Boys & Girls Club in Wells, stated, “I hope the entire community will join us as we break ground for this exciting expansion that will impact every individual in Wells and the surrounding areas for generations to come.”

Contact the Boys & Girls Club at 775-752-2949 for more information.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments