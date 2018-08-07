WELLS – The Boys & Girls Club invites the entire community to the new Wells Boys & Girls Club groundbreaking ceremony 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at 518 Dover St.
A groundbreaking ceremony, inflatables, and a hotdog grill-out are being planned to make this a fun event for everyone.
The new club is being funded by the William N. Pennington Foundation that was formed by the late William N. Pennington, a gaming industry pioneer and philanthropist. The foundation provides grants to northern Nevada based organizations in the areas of education, community services, health care and medical research.
The new club includes a gymnasium, multipurpose area, commercial kitchen and bathrooms. The current facility will also be converted into a comprehensive computers center.
Danielle Runnion, director of the Boys & Girls Club in Wells, stated, “I hope the entire community will join us as we break ground for this exciting expansion that will impact every individual in Wells and the surrounding areas for generations to come.”
Contact the Boys & Girls Club at 775-752-2949 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.