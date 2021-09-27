Wells FFA summer activities

The Wells FFA Chapter has stayed busy and productive over the summer, with the preparation of nationals, various camps, and the officer retreat, we have had our schedules packed.

Our chapter kicked off the season with a trip to Lake Tahoe for Summer Leadership Camp, on June 20-22. With COVID restrictions, the chapters were split into two groups, and so there was a much smaller group of people in attendance for each of the openings. Although camp was shorter and attendance was lower, we had just as much fun as any year! From spending time on the beach and completing workshops, to lip syncing and having volleyball games, there was no shortage of activities to enjoy.

Throughout the summer the chapter completed our annual Adopt a Highway along Angel Lake Highway, starting on June 14. We designated an afternoon every month to revisit the highway, and with everyone’s help we were able to make it look beautiful.