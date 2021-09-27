Wells FFA summer activities

The Wells FFA Chapter has stayed busy and productive over the summer, with the preparation of nationals, various camps, and the officer retreat, we have had our schedules packed.
Our chapter kicked off the season with a trip to Lake Tahoe for Summer Leadership Camp, on June 20-22. With COVID restrictions, the chapters were split into two groups, and so there was a much smaller group of people in attendance for each of the openings. Although camp was shorter and attendance was lower, we had just as much fun as any year! From spending time on the beach and completing workshops, to lip syncing and having volleyball games, there was no shortage of activities to enjoy.
Throughout the summer the chapter completed our annual Adopt a Highway along Angel Lake Highway, starting on June 14. We designated an afternoon every month to revisit the highway, and with everyone’s help we were able to make it look beautiful.
The 2021-2022 officer team took their officer retreat to Riggins, Idaho in early August. For three days the group camped at a local campground and spent tons of time down by the river, swimming in the cold water and picking the ripest blackberries they could find. They planned out the year for the chapter and what activities would be taking place, and spent time getting to know each other. The team anticipated the white water rafting trip, and it did not disappoint. Every mile of the trip was filled with exciting rapids, and they had equally as much fun floating the river when the water was calm. It was an amazing experience for each of the officers, and they brought home memories that would last a lifetime.
With the National Convention approaching, the Poultry and Conduct of Chapter Meetings teams have been busy at work preparing for their preliminary competitions. Range has been studying hard for state, which will take place in late September. Conduct of Chapter Meetings is awaiting results from the preliminary round, and Poultry is still hard at work studying. All of the teams are optimistic, and excited for a fun year at Nationals.
Fall activities for the chapter include hosting dinner for the community pep rally, attending the Greenhand Conference and Chapter Officer Leadership Training, competing for nationals in Conduct of Chapter Meetings, Poultry, and Range, and attending the national convention in October.