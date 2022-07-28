 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Wells Fun Run slated this weekend

  • 0
Chris Micheli

Chris Micheli, president of the High Desert Cruisers, stands by his 1935 Chevy.

WELLS -- The 31st Wells Fun Run Car Show & Cruise will keep the town of Wells busy this weekend. Since 1991 this event has taken place over the last weekend of July. Only in the year of “Covid” 2020 was this car show cancelled. Fans and the High Desert Cruisers resumed the event in 2021 with some changes that will be kept again this year.

Not just a “show and shine” car show, the Wells Fun Run has events that challenge owners of their prized classic cars to test the cars’ performance with old school drag racing, slow drags, a burn out contest -- and some show and shine.

After registration on Friday old school drag racing will kick off the 2022 Wells Fun Run at the same location on old Highway 40 west of the Wells Band Indian Colony. Friday night will be the now famous Road Kill BBQ at the Alamo Casino, and entertainment is slow drags competition held before the fireworks show sponsored by Alamo Casino.

People are also reading…

On Saturday, the Wells Senior Center will serve breakfast in the City Park while the entrants have their prized vehicles for show and shine displayed around the park for viewers to see. The afternoon will again have the $400 Poker Run that takes contestants around Wells, through the countryside and the Humboldt-Toiyabe Forest to Angel Lake. Following the Saturday Night Cruise down Humboldt Avenue, and the Burnout Contest on Front Street. The night will be topped off with a Celebration Street Dance that closes one block of Sixth Street while the '50/'60s Rock and Roll music of JC Hackett plays on.

Sunday morning, the last day of the Fun Run, the Senior Center again serves breakfast in the park while ballots are passed out for the participants to vote on for the Awards. The top two car choices voted Best of Show will be placed on the T-shirts sold at the 2023 Wells Fun Run.

Chris Micheli, president of the High Desert Cruisers, the organization that puts on this annual event and a car enthusiast himself who attends several car shows yearly, said he has been at the helm of the Wells Fun Run “for at least ten years”. RJ Hackett, disc jockey for the car show for many years, again will provide the music Friday night and at the Show and Shine in the Wells City Park on Saturday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push

Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push

Opposition from friends, not foes, is creating some potential roadblocks to President Joe Biden’s green energy agenda in the blue-leaning, Western swing state of Nevada. Two lithium mines and a geothermal power plant in the works in the biggest gold-mining state in the U.S. are under attack from conservationists, tribes and others who otherwise generally support Biden's efforts to expedite the transition from fossil fuels to renewables. Renewable or not, the actual mining of the resources faces many of the same regulatory and environmental hurdles the government has encountered for decades when digging for coal or drilling for oil.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This adorable dog and ferret duo are attached at the hip

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News