Wells Fun Run slated this weekend

WELLS -- The 31st Wells Fun Run Car Show & Cruise will keep the town of Wells busy this weekend. Since 1991 this event has taken place over the last weekend of July. Only in the year of “Covid” 2020 was this car show cancelled. Fans and the High Desert Cruisers resumed the event in 2021 with some changes that will be kept again this year.

Not just a “show and shine” car show, the Wells Fun Run has events that challenge owners of their prized classic cars to test the cars’ performance with old school drag racing, slow drags, a burn out contest -- and some show and shine.

After registration on Friday old school drag racing will kick off the 2022 Wells Fun Run at the same location on old Highway 40 west of the Wells Band Indian Colony. Friday night will be the now famous Road Kill BBQ at the Alamo Casino, and entertainment is slow drags competition held before the fireworks show sponsored by Alamo Casino.

On Saturday, the Wells Senior Center will serve breakfast in the City Park while the entrants have their prized vehicles for show and shine displayed around the park for viewers to see. The afternoon will again have the $400 Poker Run that takes contestants around Wells, through the countryside and the Humboldt-Toiyabe Forest to Angel Lake. Following the Saturday Night Cruise down Humboldt Avenue, and the Burnout Contest on Front Street. The night will be topped off with a Celebration Street Dance that closes one block of Sixth Street while the '50/'60s Rock and Roll music of JC Hackett plays on.

Sunday morning, the last day of the Fun Run, the Senior Center again serves breakfast in the park while ballots are passed out for the participants to vote on for the Awards. The top two car choices voted Best of Show will be placed on the T-shirts sold at the 2023 Wells Fun Run.

Chris Micheli, president of the High Desert Cruisers, the organization that puts on this annual event and a car enthusiast himself who attends several car shows yearly, said he has been at the helm of the Wells Fun Run “for at least ten years”. RJ Hackett, disc jockey for the car show for many years, again will provide the music Friday night and at the Show and Shine in the Wells City Park on Saturday.