WELLS – In an effort to decrease the amount of waste going into landfills the two Wells High School organizations are looking at ways they can increase recycling efforts in their community.
The Wells agriculture mechanics class and the Wells FBLA took two very different approaches to recycling and improving our planet.
The FFA and agriculture mechanics technology classes are sponsoring a recycling program in the community of Wells.
FFA members collected steel food cans as well as aluminum beverage cans. Community outreach included the school staff and students as well as local businesses which included Wells Rural Electric and Betasos.
One objective of this event is to educate the students and community on the importance of recycling.
The Wells FFA Chapter received a $400 mini-grant from National FFA to help implement this program. Funds were used to purchase trash cans, bags, and advertising media including flyers and posters.
Students utilized a shop-built press to crush cans to reduce can volume which takes up less space for storage and transportation. They collected more than 200 pounds of steel and aluminum cans and will take them to Pacific Steel and Recycling in Elko for recycling.
The winning class collected more than 90 pounds of cans and will receive a complementary lunch for their efforts.
The Wells Future Business Leaders of America started recycling efforts after Christmas break by placing boxes with a recycle sign in the classrooms. These boxes are used to collect paper that the students collect every couple of weeks and run up to the Indian Colony where the paper is then transported to a facility for recycling.
To date the Wells FBLA has collected more than 100 pounds of paper for recycling and have started to branch out by collecting cardboard as well.
As the FBLA works on their process for collection and transportation they hope to grow their project in April and expand it to the elementary school as well.
