Spencer Gale

Wells Combined School seventh-grader Spencer Gale holds his ribbon for his sixth place finish in the state competition for the National Geography Bee. 

 SUBMITTED

WELLS — Wells Combined Schools’ National Geography Bee Champion for 2019 is seventh-grader Spencer Gale.

Spencer qualified to attend the state level National Geography Bee after being named the school winner and receiving a qualifying score on the written test.

Competing against other Nevada school champions in Las Vegas on March 29, Spencer advanced through the preliminary rounds, and moved up to the final rounds of competition. He finished in sixth place for the state of Nevada.

