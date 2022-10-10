Wells youths compete in Fall Festival

WELLS -- A local youth horseman group, High Desert Horsemen, sponsored the Fall Festival horse show and competition event on Oct. 1. The Wells group is associated with the national Youth Equestrian Development Association (YEDA).

Nine members of the youth group competed in classes designed for elementary (4-5 grades), junior high (6-8 grades) and senior high levels, (9-12 grades). The group was organized last year by leader and coach Laurel Wachtel.

The four horses used in the elementary and junior level competitions were ridden by Gabrielle Smith, Anne Woodbury and Leanna McGarr. Also competing at the junior high level but in a different class were Alvia Smith, April Bochman and Joslyn Vallejo. The seniors were Grace Otto and Lillian Harney. Madison Wachtel, a senior, competed in the top-level class.

Last year was the first year the High Desert Horsemen were organized and able to compete in the YEDA National Championship. Eight members qualified to go to the national competition in McDonald, Tennessee. The only member to attend this competition was Madison Wachtel, who placed fifth out of 18 competitors.

Team members are required to take lessons from their coach and attend team practices. Members do not to own a horse but need to acquire one for their lessons. The YEDA season runs from August to May with the National competition in June. After high school graduation, a YEDA member can compete at the college level and earn scholarships.

YEDA is very active back East with many teams and competitions, but it is just starting in the western part of the country with teams now in Nevada, Washington and Arizona. The program encourages development of riders’ skills, emphasizes exposure to scholarship opportunities, and encourages making connections with college programs

YEDA is for youth 4th grade through 12th, including riders with disabilities who desire becoming better horse riders and better competing at horse shows in horsemanship classes.

Riders are judged on the ability to handle the horse through different patterns of walking, trotting, loping, reversing direction and backing up. The youngest riders start with very basic requirements of controlling the horse and at each advancing level of competition the requirements of controlling the horse to perform more gaits with different complicated patterns are placed.