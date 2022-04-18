West Wendover High School teacher awarded NAC Artist Fellowship Grant

ELKO — West Wendover High School English teacher Justin Evans is one of five recipients to receive a Nevada Arts Council 2022 Literary Arts Fellowship Grant in the amount of $5,000.

The Artist Fellowship Program was created in 1989 to encourage the pursuit of artistic excellence by providing financial support to outstanding artists. Fellowship grants go to contemporary artists living in Nevada in the literary, performing, and visual arts (including media arts), and can be awarded at any stage of the artists’ career development. By recognizing and rewarding artistic accomplishment, the program promotes public awareness and appreciation of the role of the artist in our society.

“Receiving the grant does validate my decision to continue in the arts,” said Evans. “The Panelists who decide who receives the grants are all well-respected writers themselves, more than just in the writing community. Receiving the award is encouragement, it is an achievement among my peers. I have submitted every year I have been eligible as a resident of Nevada, and for me to receive this signal from the arts community is gratifying, and I want to work even harder as an artist so I can be worthy of being selected.”

Evans earned a Baccalaureate in History and English Education from Southern Utah University. Soon after, he moved to West Wendover, Nevada, with his wife and sons, where he has taught history, English, honors Government, College Prep Writing, ACT Prep, and many other classes for the past 23 years.

Shortly after beginning his teaching career, he earned a Master’s Degree in Literacy Studies from The University of Nevada, Reno. Justin has published four chapbooks and six full-length collections of poetry. His most recent books are “Cross Country” (WordTech, 2019), which he wrote with the poet Jeff Newberry, and “All the Brilliant Ideas I’ve Ever Had” (Aldrich Books, 2020)

NAC grants are made possible primarily through public dollars — appropriations from the State of Nevada and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0