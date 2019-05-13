CARSON CITY -- West Wendover High School teacher Kathy Durham was selected as one of the honorees of the Jean Ford Democracy Award for 2018-2019.
The honorees were selected by the Advisory Committee on Participatory Democracy and they were announced by Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske on May 17.
In the category of Education, Durham was honored for her 19 years of teaching 11th grade U.S. history and 12th grade American government.
She was nominated for encouraging students to apply principles of democracy to themselves and to their families, community and country. She actively engages her students in real life issues and founded a civics club, “We Do Stuff,” to motivate students to be involved in their community.
Durham was born in Dugway, Utah and grew up mostly in Salt Lake City but graduated from South Summit High School in Kamas, Utah. After graduating she worked at a variety of jobs in the skiing, golfing and sports entertainment industry. Eventually she returned to school and attended the University of Utah were she earned her B.A. in Social Studies and education.
Durham taught for a couple of years in Salt Lake City before moving to West Wendover in 2000. Shortly after moving to West Wendover she earned her master's degree in Middle Level Education from Walden University.
Other Jean Ford Democracy Award honorees in student, elected official, and community member categories included Connor Dandridge of Henderson; North Las Vegas City Councilman Isaac Barron; and Dr. Sondra Cosgrove, president of the League of Women Voters of Southern Nevada, respectively.
Sponsored by the Secretary of State’s Advisory Committee on Participatory Democracy, the Jean Ford Award recognizes the exemplary service of Nevada citizens who have benefited their communities, state and nation through their participation and leadership in furthering the democratic process. The honorees will be recognized in both Houses of the Legislature on May 14.
