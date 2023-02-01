Western Folklife Center exhibits

Wiegand Gallery

30 Years of Contemporary Cowboy Gear

A retrospective look at the Western Folklife Center’s Contemporary Cowboy Gear Collection (est. 1992) through the words and work of its contributors. Featuring pieces from the Collection paired with some by up-and-coming artists, this exhibit showcases the ever-changing work of western gearmakers and why this work matters.

Established with the help of artist William Matthews, this collection comprises 30 years of high-quality, utilitarian craftsmanship across the western United States and beyond. With more than 100 unique pieces from more than 15 states, the Collection represents a renaissance of functional artistry that it — not coincidentally — played a significant role in igniting. While holding close to tradition, the Collection has inspired change, development, and a flood of creativity.

Highlights of the Collection include the last fancy saddle by Jeremiah Watt; a hitched horsehair quirt constituting the combined work of 10 makers across the West; matching bits and spurs from Ernie Marsh; and a twisted rawhide reata of longtime National Cowboy Poetry Gathering instructor Doug Groves. Over the years, Hal Cannon, Griff Durham, Meg Glaser, Waddie Mitchell, Charlie Seemann, Andy Stevens, Jeremiah Watt, and others have all served as advisers to the Collection, which includes high-quality exemplars of everyday, and not-so-everyday, rawhide braiding, bit and spur making, saddlemaking, leatherwork, horsehair hitching, and much, much more.

In addition to pieces from the Collection and portraits by William Matthews, the exhibit includes work by artists Morgan Buckert, Robin Egan, Dana and Tracy Eklund, Amanda Fraker, Chaz Mitchell, Justine Nelson-Graham, Ashley Radz, James Shoshone, Natalie Teichert, and Bryce Williams.

Portraits of the Gearmakers by William Matthews

Many of the gearmakers and working cowboys whose work is part of our Collection have been the subjects of portraits by artist William Matthews over the years. Willy has had a long and prolific career as a master painter and lecturer with a prominent presence in the art world. A steadfast participant and supporter of the Gathering, he has painted album and book covers, including the cover and illustrations for Annie Proulx’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Close Range. Well known at the Gathering as a recurring poster artist (1987, 1989, 1996, 1998, 2004, 2009) and designer of the Gathering logo, he is perhaps best known around the world for his portrayal of working cowboys on the great ranches of the American West.

Jeremiah Watt’s Fancy Saddle

In 2021, we unveiled Jeremiah’s artisanal saddle, which was commissioned in 1993 as one of three saddles for the Western Folklife Center’s Contemporary Cowboy Gear Collection. Jeremiah chose (and built) a Taylor-style saddle tree reminiscent of the late 1800s as the base for constructing this saddle that features intricate, handmade decorative details in stamped leather, engraved silver, and gold leaf accents. Nearly 30 years in the making, Watt’s saddle is a one-of-a-kind contemporary masterpiece piece that exemplifies the artistry of western gearmaking.

G Three Bar Theater and Elevator Lobby

Student Art Show

The Western Folklife Center continues its tradition of showcasing the next generation with displays of original artwork and photography by Elko County K-12 students. An exhibition of mixed media (grade school students) and photography (high school students) celebrates our youth’s creativity, imagination, and craftsmanship.