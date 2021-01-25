Western Folklife Center gears up for Rodear Year

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But what does "rodear" mean, and how will it apply to one of Elko's longtime signature events?

According to the Gathering's website, rodear means cattle gathered together in a circle in a remote location.

The Folklife Center compared rodear to the situation set before them due to the pandemic.

"A rodear allows the cowboys to perform their work, and now we find ourselves in a similar position this year," stated the organization.

Memberships start at $50 and include special access to Gathering videos, plus a poster and 10% gift shop discount.

With the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering's live events postponed until next year, the Folklife Center said it hopes to continue the tradition through the past and the present.

"We can't hold our beloved event at headquarters, but in the spirit of rodear, we will be going online, visiting poets, musicians, storytellers, cooks and artists on their home turf."

To learn more about memberships and the Rodear Year, visit National Cowboy Poetry Gathering's website or call 775-738-7508

