Western Folklife Center gears up for Rodear Year

ELKO – The spirit of "Rodear Year" is alive and well for the 37th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering.
The virtual Gathering starts on Jan. 30 for members of the Western Folklife Center. It's a "digital campfire, a way to still bring people together while also sharing a taste of the Gathering with family and friends who have yet to attend in real life."
Among the featured performers slated to be streamed on the WFC's website are Mike Beck, Wylie Gustafson, Amy Hale, John Dofflemyer, Waddie Mitchell and Marinna Mori.
Other artists include An American Forrest, Ryan & Hoss Fritz, Jamie Fox, Gary Hateamau & Kawili, Dick Gibford, Ismay, Annie Mackenzie, Marley's Ghost, The Martin Sisters, Michael & Dawn Moon, Johnathan Odermann, Sean Sexton, Martha Scanlan and George Wallace.
Recordings of 30 artists, from as early as the first Gathering in 1985, will also be streamed on Jan. 30. Featured performers include Baxter Black, Wally McRae, Ian Tyson, Georgie Sicking, Gary McMahan, and Horse Sense, to name a few.
Patty Limerick, Faculty Director and Chair of the Board of the Center of the American West at the University of Colorado, is scheduled to deliver the keynote address.
Additionally, cowboy cook and storyteller Kent Rollins will present a sourdough workshop.
But what does "rodear" mean, and how will it apply to one of Elko's longtime signature events?
According to the Gathering's website, rodear means cattle gathered together in a circle in a remote location.
The Folklife Center compared rodear to the situation set before them due to the pandemic.
"A rodear allows the cowboys to perform their work, and now we find ourselves in a similar position this year," stated the organization.
Memberships start at $50 and include special access to Gathering videos, plus a poster and 10% gift shop discount.
With the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering's live events postponed until next year, the Folklife Center said it hopes to continue the tradition through the past and the present.
"We can't hold our beloved event at headquarters, but in the spirit of rodear, we will be going online, visiting poets, musicians, storytellers, cooks and artists on their home turf."
To learn more about memberships and the Rodear Year, visit National Cowboy Poetry Gathering's website or call 775-738-7508