ELKO – The language of the cowboy is the engine that drives the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering each year.

On Wednesday night, musicians who are bonded by their day jobs on the range paid tribute to cowboying in Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming during “Western Vernacular,” the first concert of the Gathering in the Elko Convention Center auditorium.

“What a great night, a great bunch of artists to be singing with,” Wylie Gustafson of Wylie and the Wild West told the audience. “I love it when all of the artists have real cowboy connections. It’s an honor to be on stage with these other cowboys, playing real cowboy music.”

Gustafson, who runs a ranch in Conrad, Montana, also raises and trains cow horses.

“I grew up around breeding horses,” Gustafson said. “To me, a horse is such an important part of our cowboy culture, a reflection of God’s beauty and grace.”

He and his group, who first appeared at the Gathering more than 20 years ago, sang about the joys of having a good horse with “To Ride!” and “Horseback Cadillac.”

R.W. Hampton, who has been part of Gatherings for three decades, drew from his extensive collection of songs when he stepped on the stage of the Lorena Moren Theater.

“I think the first time I stood on this stage was probably 33 or 34 years ago. I’m feeling nostalgic tonight, so I want to do a couple of songs I would have done back then,” Hampton said. He performed “The One I Never Could Ride” and “Cimarron.”

Hampton and his family live at the foot of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in northeastern New Mexico. He performed “The Ballad of Ira Hayes” as a request for his son who is serving in the U.S. Marine Corps in Afghanistan.

Later, he sang about true love in “Angel in Levis” and the women who do “everything” on a ranch in Marty Robbins’ “My Woman, My Woman, My Wife.”

“They’re the glue that holds it all together,” Hampton said before launching into the final song of the night. “The cowboy can do a lot of neat stuff, but the truth of the matter is, the woman that is rocking the cradle, that’s doing the dishes, that’s is making the school bus run she can get on the horse and cowboy just as good as the guys can. And she does the computer work, balances the checkbook and everything.”

Family group The Munsick Boys of Dayton, Wyoming, made their first appearance at the 36th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, singing songs that told Western love stories in “Santa Ana Wind” and “Rodeo Rose.”

“We grew up ranching, paying music and cowboying on the eastern slope of the Bighorn Mountains,” said Tris Munsick. “We’ve been fortunate enough to travel and see a lot of big country, and that’s what we’re about – big country.”

The group included father and rancher Dave Munsick on guitar and fiddle, and sons Tris, a horse trainer, and Sam Munsick, a rancher, on guitar. Their younger brother, Ian, stayed home for the birth of his child.

