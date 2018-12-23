Try 1 month for 99¢
Snow forecast
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

ELKO – Parts of northeastern Nevada could receive a few inches of snow heading into the Christmas holiday, while relatively warm afternoon temperatures will have an impact on accumulation.

Snow showers should begin in Elko after 10 a.m. Sunday. Highs Sunday and Monday are expected to be in the lower 40s.

The heaviest snow will arrive on Christmas Eve as rain and snow showers turn to all snow after 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. One to three inches may accumulate in Elko.

The snow will taper off on Christmas day as the probability of precipitation drops from 80 percent to 40 percent. Christmas night should be cloudy and cold, with lows in the mid-teens.

Isolated snow showers will return Wednesday night and Thursday. Highs will be around the freezing mark.

Clearer and colder weather is on tap for next weekend as temperatures stay below freezing.

