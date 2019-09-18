ELKO — The Western Folklife Center is pleased to announce the artist line-up for the 36th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering Jan. 27—Feb. 1, 2020 in Elko.
Ticketed shows are curated combinations of poets, songwriters, bands, and storytellers. This is your chance to see your favorite performers on the same stage.
And workshops are your chance to get in on the action: from writing poetry to braiding rawhide, cartooning to cooking, you’ll take home some new skills as a souvenir.
These shows and workshops require a separate ticket and are NOT included in your day pass, so plan accordingly. Single-day and 3-day passes give you access to daytime sessions of poetry, music, storytelling, films and more. It’s an aural and visual feast you won’t want to miss!
Tickets went on sale to Western Folklife Center members Sept. 3, and will go on sale to the general public Oct. 3. To purchase or renew a membership, go to westernfolklife.org.
Members also get a ticket to one of two free members-only shows and a discount on the price of a 3-Day Deluxe Pass, which is $60 during the member pre-sale period and $80 starting Oct. 3.
And if you’re not following WFC on Facebook and Instagram, you’re missing lots of music, poetry and other exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It’s a way of keeping the Gathering going year-round.
Featured Poets & MusiciansThe poets and musicians at the 2020 National Cowboy Poetry Gathering will include:
An American Forrest, Enterprise, Oregon; Mike Beck, Manhattan, Montana; Cat Clifford, Porcupine, South Dakota; Dylan Clough, Spanish Fork, Utah; Doris Daley, Black Diamond, AB, Canada; Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie, Eunice, Louisiana; John Dofflemyer, Lemon Cove, California; Carolyn Dufurrena, Winnemucca; Maria Lisa Eastman, Hyattville, Wyoming; Dom Flemons, Hillsborough, North Carolina; Patricia Frolander, Sundance, Wyoming; Pipp Gillette & Lloyd Wright, Crockett, Texas; DW Groethe, Bainville, Montana.
R.W. Hampton, Cimarron, New Mexico; Andy Hedges, Lubbock, Texas; Carol Heuchan, Cooranbong, NSW, Australia; Yvonne Hollenbeck, Clearfield, South Dakota; Hot Club of Cowtown, Austin, Texas; Chris Isaacs, Eagar, Arizona; Randi Johnson, Hines, Oregon; Jarle Kvale, Dunseith, North Dakota; Ned Ledoux, Northeastern Kansas; Corb Lund & the Hurtin’ Albertans, Southern AB, Canada; Annie Mackenzie, Jordan Valley, Oregon; Miko Marks, Oakland, California.
Waddie Mitchell, Twin Bridges, Nevada; Tracy Morrison, Boise, Idaho; The Munsick Boys, Dayton, Wyoming; Joel Nelson, Alpine, Texas; Rodney Nelson, Almont, North Dakota; Jonathan Odermann, Medora, North Dakota; Vess Quinlan, Florence, Colorado; Henry Real Bird, Garryowen, Montana; Brigid Reedy, Whitehall, Montana; Randy Rieman, Choteau, Montana; Jake Riley, Riverdale, Nebraska; Trinity Seely, Ojai, California; R.P. Smith, Broken Bow, Nebraska; Jay Snider, Cyril, Oklahoma.
Dave Stamey, Orange Cove, California; Gail Steiger, Prescott, Arizona; Michael Stevens, Alpine, Texas; Tom Swearingen, Tualatin, Oregon; Jessie Veeder, Watford City, North Dakota; Wylie and The Wild West, Conrad, Montana; Paul Zarzyski, Great Falls, Montana; and other special guests.
