ELKO — A common holiday tradition in many families is getting a photo with the kids sitting on Santa’s lap. Typical Santa visits are hustling and bustling affairs with blinking Christmas lights, loud holiday music, bellowing “ho, ho, hos,” crowded spaces and long lines that can include bumping and pushing.
For children on the autism spectrum or with sensory processing disorder, this type of Santa experience can be quite overwhelming. Over-stimulation of the sensory system often leads to meltdowns and anxiety, which can result in a difficult experience for both kids and their families.
At Rehab Services of Nevada, we believe that visiting with Santa should be a magical experience for every child. That is why we are once again partnering with Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital to present a Sensory-Sensitive Santa workshop this Saturday. This free event is specifically designed for those impacted by autism or sensory processing disorder.
Our unique Santa workshop begins with a questionnaire that covers each child’s individual sensory and social needs. Santa will be briefed on this questionnaire before meeting each child so that the visit can be individualized.
Sometimes anxiety stems from children not knowing what to expect or what’s coming next. To assist children in transitioning between activities, “social stories” will be available that include photos of the stations being offered. Children can color pictures, listen to story books, create ornaments and enjoy hot cocoa and cookies (which are gluten and dye-free). These activities are designed to keep children occupied while waiting for their turn with Santa instead of standing in long lines.
When children finally meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, it occurs in an entirely separate room to decrease environmental distractions. Our goal is to limit the number of people in this room to just the children, their parents, the Clauses, a photographer and one or two staff members.
Children will have ample time to get comfortable with Santa and Mrs. Claus before photos are taken. Parents are welcome to bring their own cameras or phones to take pictures. Our photographer will also email one photo to each family free of charge.
All of us at Rehab Services and NNRH are excited to offer a Sensory-Sensitive Santa to our community. We wish you and your family a very merry Christmas.
