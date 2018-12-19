Nonprofit groups may submit announcements of upcoming events to events@elkodaily.com.
Brown Bag History at the museum
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Museum’s Brown Bag History presentation is scheduled from noon to 12:45 p.m. Dec. 20.
“We invite the community to bring their lunch and join us in the Museum Theater for a riveting discussion on The City of San Francisco train crash,” said Museum Director Lauren Roovaart.
A luxury stream liner derailed near Harney Station on the night of August 12, 1939. It is the deadliest rail disaster to have occurred in Nevada, leaving 24 people dead and many others injured.
This tragic event left a mark on the communities of Carlin and Elko. Was it an accident or sabotage? We may never know.
Learn about the history of the City of San Francisco while you relax and eat your lunch.
Christmas RPEN meeting Dec. 21
ELKO — The Elko County Chapter of Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold their monthly meeting and holiday dinner on Dec. 21 at the Terrace Senior Center, 1795 Ruby View Drive.
All active and retired PERS members and one guest are invited to attend starting with lunch at 11:30 followed by a brief meeting. Entertainment will be provided by the Elko High School Choraliers.
Please RSVP by Dec. 19 to President Margaret Marcucci at 934-7361 or email mkmarcucci@yahoo.com.
Live Nativity at St. Mark Lutheran
ELKO – The public is invited to a live Nativity under the Bell Tower at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 277 Willow St., from 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 22 and 23.
Narrators will be reading from Luke 2.
“Please come celebrate the wonderful gift God sent us in his son Jesus,” said Leah Hunsaker. “We invite everyone to join us as we enjoy the Christmas story along with Christmas music, hot cocoa, and cookies.”
‘ Christmas with Living Stones’
ELKO – “Christmas with Living Stones” is slated from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Elko Convention Center.
Call 299-4633 for more information.
Underdog to serve Christmas dinner
ELKO — Underdog Street Ministries will be serving Christmas dinner at 1 p.m. Dec. 25.
The ministry is located at Fix Auto, 433 S. Fifth St.
All are welcome to enjoy the holiday meal and to celebrate this joyous day.
Anyone with questions may call Kimberly Clements at 775-397-2653 or visit the ministry’s Facebook page.
Free New Year’s Day yoga
ELKO — Start the new year with a new intention that includes personal health, wellness and a peaceful mind
Wild Iris Yoga and Wellness will host a free yoga class, for all skill levels, to jump start a commitment to a Happy New You. Class will be 90 minutes, starting at 11 a.m. Jan. 1.
At the end of class there will be a complimentary New Year’s tea toast and lucky New Year’s nosh. Class is free but donations to the Wild Iris capital fund are appreciated.
Wild Iris is located at 455 Railroad St. For more information about this or to see a weekly yoga class schedule visit www.WildIrisYoga.com, find WI on Facebook, or call 208-308-7802.
Driver Safety Class in Carlin
CARLIN – An AARP Driver Safety Class is coming to the Carlin Senior Center on Jan. 3 from 1-5 p.m.
To sign up or for more information call 754-6465.
Participants will earn a three-year discount on car insurance by completing the class.
Alzheimer’s Support Group
ELKO – The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets every second Wednesday of each month from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Terrace, Elko Senior Center. This support group is designed to provide emotional and social support for those caring for a family member or anyone with Alzheimer’s or dementia. For more information call 800-272-3900.
‘Food for Fines’ at the library
ELKO — It’s that time of the year and Elko County Library has brought back “Food for Fines.”
Bring in nonperishable food items now through Dec. 31 to the library to pay for your overdue fines up to $10 for Elko County materials only.
Lost or damaged items will not be included in “Food for Fines.”
Food items with a past “best if used by …” date will not be accepted.
The Elko County Library will be partnering with CADV (Committee Against Domestic Violence) this year. All food items will be distributed to those in need for the holidays and to replenish their food pantry.
Help members of our community have a good holiday season and take care of your overdue fines all at the same time.
For additional information, call 738-3066 or visit elkocountylibrary.org.
Horizon Hospice support group
ELKO — Those who have experienced the death of someone significant are invited to join Horizon Center Grief Group meetings on the first and third Mondays of every month, except on holidays.
The group meets at 1250 Lamoille Hwy, Suite 413, from 6-7 p.m.
The purpose of the group is to provide information about the grief process; to share experiences; and to alleviate the feeling of isolation.
For more information call 778-0612.
Young Life teens meet every Monday
ELKO — Young Life plays an important role in our community and offers teens hope, faith, adventure and unconditional friendship.
Young Life is looking for new teen members. Want to go to camp this summer and have some fun with other teens?
Meetings begin at 6:42 p.m. at 616 Commercial St. Call 775-397-8129 or see Facebook page under Young Life Elko/Springcreek.
Church hosts free pancake breakfast
ELKO – Elko United Methodist Fellowship hosts a free pancake breakfast every third Saturday of the month from 8:30-11 a.m. at 777 Sage St.
All are welcome and everyone is invited.
For more information see the church’s Facebook page at ElkoUMF.
Sunrise Rotary meets at Dalling Hall
ELKO — The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise meets each Thursday morning (except the second Thursday of each month is an evening social) in Dalling Hall – 600 Commercial St.
Members are dedicated people who share a passion for community service and friendship. The club connection gives you the chance to develop skills like public speaking, project management, and event planning.
Buffet breakfast begins at 6:30 a.m., cost is $15 per person. Call at least one day in advance to reserve your breakfast. Everyone is welcome.
Meetings begin at 7 a.m. and end by 8 a.m. To reserve breakfast or ask questions, contact Kerry Aguirre at 775-397-1922 or visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/6820.
Interested to learn more? There are two active Rotary Clubs in Elko. See https://www.elkorotary.org/ for information on the Rotary Club of Elko, which meets around the lunch hour.
