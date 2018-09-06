Nonprofit groups may submit announcements of upcoming events to events@elkodaily.com.
‘Elko General Hospital and the Tragic Train’
ELKO — D’ette Mawson will give a presentation about the history of Elko General Hospital and how the Community of Elko came together to help the passengers of the City of San Francisco Streamliner after it tragically derailed in the Carlin Canyon in 1939.
Feel free to bring a bag lunch to the talk from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Great Basin College library.
Mawson is a native Nevadan who was born at Elko General Hospital. She graduated from Spring Creek High School and later received her associate’s degree from GBC. She has spent the last three years working as the education coordinator at Northeastern Nevada Museum.
Local RPEN Chapter picnic meeting Sept. 12
ELKO—The Elko County Chapter of Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold their annual picnic meeting Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. at the VFW Hall at 731 14th St. The guest speakers will be RPEN State President Bernard Paolini and Executive Director Terri Laird.
All active and retired public employees who are in the PERS retirement system are invited to attend.
For more information contact President Hal Keaton at 962-1991 or email halkeaton@yahoo.com.
September Wine Walk scheduled
ELKO — Discover all that Downtown Elko has to offer during the Second Saturday Wine Walk Sept. 8. This Wine Walk will feature over 20 businesses and an abundance to do such as sampling gourmet bites from restaurants, shopping in the numerous boutique stores, listening to live music and striking up conversations with locals and visitors alike.
The Wine Walk is a perfect beginning to a dinner at one of the many restaurants and an evening in Downtown Elko.
The wine walk begins at the Commercial Casino with tickets going on sale at 4 p.m. For $25 you’ll receive a glass for sampling and endless reasons to stroll through downtown on this self-guided tour. A designated driver cup for is available for $10 sponsored by Kidwell & Gallagher. The 2018 DBA wine walks are sponsored by Stockmen’s Casino and Ramada Hotel.
The Downtown Business Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and enhancing downtown Elko. While the wine walks are for those 21 and over the Elko DBA wants to encourage participants to drink responsibly and have a designated driver or book a room in a downtown hotel.
After-school crafts at the library
ELKO — Join Elko County Library for some creative fun with “After-School Crafts @ Your Public Library.”
Children can preregister now for Fall After-School Crafts. These crafts will be held every first and third Wednesday of the month beginning with Sept. 19 and running through December 19.
Preregistration is required and there is no cost. This program is designed for children ages 5 years and older.
Drop by the Library to register or call 738-3066 for additional information.
September wine walk in Jarbidge
JARBIDGE – Everyone is invited to Jarbidge for the fourth annual Jarbidge Wine Walk from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 15.
Make it a weekend and book a room at the Tsawhawbitts B& B or the Outdoor Inn Motel.
The event will once again be offering appetizers at each stop that have been meticulously paired to compliment the various wines at those stops.
The day provides an inside look at the history of the town of Jarbidge, the people and the great location. Contact the Outdoor Inn at 775-488-2311 or Tsawhawbitts Bed & Breakfast at 775-488-2338.
Horizon Hospice support group
ELKO — If you or a family member is grieving a loved one’s loss, you are invited to join Horizon Hospice for their monthly peer support group, held on the first and third Mondays beginning Sept. 17.
The group meets at 1250 Lamoille Hwy, Suite 413, at 6 p.m. This is no-cost community service. For more information call 778-0612.
Check out ‘The Art of Eggery’
ELKO — The Great Basin College library is currently housing an exhibit titled “The Art of Eggery” featuring local Elko artists Georgene Proutsos-Malloy and Terri Tharp. Their work will be on display throughout September.
Georgene began working with eggs as a medium after attending the Art of Eggery Continuing Education course at GBC in 2006. Since then, she has traveled all around the world showing her work, and has won three international competitions.
The library is open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Art Club exhibit at GBC Library
ELKO — The Great Basin College Library will host an art exhibit featuring members of the Elko County Art Club. Artists include Tess Senrud, Karie Denham, Dave Patton and Glen Ellen Finley.
The opening reception will be held Sept. 24. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and there will be an artist talk from 5:15-5:45 p.m., followed by a Q&A session. The exhibit will feature a variety of mediums including photographs and acrylic paintings.
Library Book Club September selection
ELKO — Elko County Library Book Club will discuss Lisa See’s novel “Shanghai Girls” on Sept. 17.
The book club will meet at 6 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room. Copies of the book are available for check-out. All are welcome to attend.
Call Patrick Dunn at the library for more information, 738-3066.
Young Life teens meet every Monday
ELKO — Young Life plays an important role in our community and offers teens hope, faith, adventure and unconditional friendship.
Young Life is looking for new teen members. Want to go to camp this summer and have some fun with other teens?
Meetings begin at 6:42 p.m. at 616 Commercial St. Call 775-397-8129 or see Facebook page under Young Life Elko/Springcreek.
Family violence prevention program
ELKO — The Heart and Shield program, which provides parents and children with resources and skills to strengthen family relationships and build resilience, begins in October at at the Elko County Cooperative Extension office, 701 Walnut St.
Parent survivors of former domestic violence and their children ages birth-18 may be eligible to participate in this 9-week education program that includes a light meal, separate skill building activities for adults and children, and family activities to practice skills together.
Program activities build skills such as effective communication, problem-solving, promoting child development, and stress management.
A program demonstration for interested families will be held Sept. 19 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. To RSVP call 340-8360 or email woodburyj@unce.unr.edu.
Church hosts free pancake breakfast
ELKO – Elko United Methodist Fellowship hosts a free pancake breakfast every third Saturday of the month from 8:30-11 a.m. at 777 Sage St.
All are welcome and everyone is invited.
For more information see the church’s Facebook page at ElkoUMF.
Learn about wildfires and pollution
ELKO — “Pollution: It’s Spreading Like Wildfire” will be presented from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Great Basin College library.
Wildfires kill millions of animals and spew billions of pounds of pollution in the United States each year, according to speaker Zachary Gerber, a partner at Gerber Law Offices LLP. “Wildfires have continued to grow in recent decades due to government regulations that have decreased effective fuel reduction efforts. Grazing, logging, and other effective fuel reduction efforts must be implemented to save animals and protect the environment from wildfires.”
Participants may bring a bag lunch.
Gerber is the youngest son of Grant Gerber, who spent his life advocating for and protecting private property rights. He is a board member of the Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame, and is the author of the article “Pollution: It’s Spreading Like Wildfire,” which was presented at the Range Rights Symposium in Modesto, California on April 20 and can be viewed at rangerights.com.
Sunrise Rotary meets at Dalling Hall
ELKO — The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise meets each Thursday morning (except the second Thursday of each month is an evening social) in Dalling Hall – 600 Commercial St.
Members are dedicated people who share a passion for community service and friendship. The club connection gives you the chance to develop skills like public speaking, project management, and event planning.
Buffet breakfast begins at 6:30 a.m., cost is $15 per person. Call at least one day in advance to reserve your breakfast. Everyone is welcome.
Meetings begin at 7 a.m. and end by 8 a.m. To reserve breakfast or ask questions, contact Kerry Aguirre at 775-397-1922 or visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/6820.
Interested to learn more? There are two active Rotary Clubs in Elko. See https://www.elkorotary.org/ for information on the Rotary Club of Elko, which meets around the lunch hour.
