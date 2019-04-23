Nonprofit groups may submit announcements of upcoming events to events@elkodaily.com.
Call for music
ELKO -- Elko County Art Club is searching for entertainment for this year’s Art in the Park. The event will be held July 13 and 14. Contact Tess Senrud at SENRUDT90@gmail.com.
Northeastern Nevada Museum hosts reception
ELKO – A reception will be held for Reno-based fine art photographer Ronald J. Saunders from 6 to 8 p.m. April 25. Refreshments will be provided in the Halleck Bar Gallery.
World Tai Chi and Qigong Day
ELKO – The public is invited to join in “One World, One Breath” at 10 a.m. April 27 at the clock tower on the Great Basin College campus. A warm up period will start at 9:45 a.m. The solarium will be the backup location in case of inclement weather. The event is free and brings people together across ethnic, racial, religious and geopolitical borders in a celebration of human health and healing. http://www.worldtaichiday.org/
PACE Coalition Prescription Drug Roundup
ELKO – Each year PACE Coalition’s Prescription Drug Roundup offers area residents a safe way to dispose of unused over-the-counter and prescription drugs during Take Pride Day April 27. Collection barrels will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. behind Sherman Station in Elko’s Main City Park and at the Spring Creek Association Community Center.
The drugs collected during the roundup and throughout the year at other sites are destroyed in zero-emissions incinerators that prevent the release of chemicals into the air. New this year, PACE will provide free safe drug disposal pouches for home use to those who are unable to bring medications to the collection sites. The pouches render the drugs inert in such a way that they cannot be reconstituted and will not leach into soil and groundwater.
A list of permanent drug collection sites can be found at www.pacecoalition.org.
Hospital presents free nutrition class
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital will present the next installment of the Healthy Living Series on from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 1 in the hospital classroom. The topic for May is “Food Safety -- Preventing Food Borne Illness.”
This class series is designed to provide practical, everyday steps toward achieving a healthier lifestyle. The classes are open to everyone in the community and are offered free of charge. Those who are interested in learning more may call 748-2094.
Cinco de Mayo Parade
ELKO -- The 19th annual Cinco de Mayo Parade and Festivities will be held on May 4. The parade will start at 11 a.m. in downtown Elko and the festivities will start at noon at the Elko County Fairgrounds. There will be music, coleadero, Mexican food, ballet folkloric performances, face painting, photo booth, various vendors, bounce houses and more.
Vendor applications are now being accepted for both food vendors and non-food vendors. Club Mexicano will accept applications up until April 26. For a vendor application or parade entry application email nanci_29@yahoo.com or contact Nancy at 385-4327 or Ben Cortez at 340-6043.
Jam On!
Join a musical jam session at the Western Folklife Center's Pioneer Saloon, 501 Railroad Street. Facilitated by Southwind, bring your favorite tunes to share, your instruments, your friends and fans. The bar will be open for business. 6 to 8 p.m. May 8.
An American Forrest in concert
ELKO -- Come enjoy the musical styling of An American Forrest’s new album “Oh Bronder, Donder Yonder.” Whether you want to listen or dance along, it’s sure to be a great time. Bookmark our website for more information as it becomes available at www.westernfolklife.org/event-calendar or visit An American Forrest at www.americanforrest.com/. 7 p.m. May 9 at the Three Bar Theater
Southwind at the Pioneer Saloon
ELKO -- Drop by the Western Folklife Center's Pioneer Saloon at 510 Railroad Street and enjoy the lively Americana, Folk and Celtic music of Elko's own Southwind band. The bar will be open for business and there's always room to dance. 6 to 8 p.m. May 15
11th annual Marine Lance Cpl. Raul S. Bravo Run
ELKO – The fundraiser takes place starting a 9 a.m. May 18 at Main City Park. Bravo was killed by an IED March 2007 while in combat in Anhar Province, Iraq. Proceeds go to the LCPL Raul S. Bravo Elko High School Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Marines will travel to Elko to take part in the run.
Tai chi in the park
ELKO – A free tai chi session will be held at 5:30 each Wednesday starting May 22 in Main City Park behind the museum.
Lamoille Country Fair accepting vendors
LAMOILLE -- The 44th annual Lamoille Country Fair will be June 30 in Lamoille. Vendor applications are now being accepted for both food vendors and handcrafted booths. The club will accept applications until June 1 or until full. This event is the major fundraiser for LWC. Community donations, Spring Creek High School scholarship and Great Basin scholarship benefit from the fair’s proceeds. For an application visit www.lamoillewomensclub.org. Vendors may also contact Pam Osmonson at 397-2214 or Charlene Mitchel at 374-0315.
Exhibitions of the Western Folklife Center
ELKO – “Portraits of the Gathering: Faces and Voices of Cowboy Poetry” is in the Wiegand Gallery and on Elko storefronts. This is a photographic exhibition of individuals who have brought heart and soul to our community through their poetry, story, song and artistry. The “I’ve Got Spurs” exhibition highlights handcrafted pieces from the Western Folklife Center’s collection displayed alongside other contemporary and historic examples.
Let's Dance!
ELKO -- Dancing every second and fourth Thursday of the month in the Western Folklife Center's G Three Bar Theater, 501 Railroad Street. From 6:30 to 7 p.m. they are offering live music during the $5 dance lesson. Adults and teens welcome, no partner or experience necessary. For questions on lesson specifics, contact ElkoLetsDance@gmail.com.
Beta Sigma Phi seeks members
ELKO – Are you looking for new friends and fun things to do? Would you enjoy a social or community service-oriented group?
Beta Sigma Phi could be just right for you. The international women’s friendship network provides service opportunities and educational programs to its members. There are women of all ages, interests, educational and economic backgrounds. It is the largest organization of its kind in the world. For information about Beta Sigma Phi visit www.betasigmaphi.org or contact Karla Walker at 397-3562.
Alzheimer’s Support Group
ELKO – The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets every second Wednesday of each month from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Terrace, Elko Senior Center. This support group is designed to provide emotional and social support for those caring for a family member or anyone with Alzheimer's or dementia. For information call 800-272-3900.
Horizon Hospice support group
ELKO — Those who have experienced the death of someone significant are invited to join Horizon Center Grief Group meetings on the first and third Mondays of every month, except on holidays. The group meets at 1250 Lamoille Hwy, Suite 413, from 6-7 p.m.
The purpose of the group is to provide information about the grief process; to share experiences; and to alleviate the feeling of isolation.
For more information call 778-0612.
Sunrise Rotary meets at Dalling Hall
ELKO -- The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise meets each Thursday morning (except the second Thursday of each month is an evening social) in Dalling Hall – 600 Commercial St.
Members are dedicated people who share a passion for community service and friendship. The club connection gives you the chance to develop skills like public speaking, project management, and event planning. Buffet breakfast begins at 6:30 a.m., cost is $15 per person. Call at least one day in advance to reserve your breakfast. Everyone is welcome.
Meetings begin at 7 a.m. and end by 8 a.m. To reserve breakfast or ask questions, contact Kerry Aguirre at 775-397-1922 or visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/6820.
Interested to learn more? There are two active Rotary Clubs in Elko. See https://www.elkorotary.org/ for information on the Rotary Club of Elko, which meets around the lunch hour.
Young Life teens meet every Monday
ELKO -- Young Life plays an important role in our community and offers teens hope, faith, adventure and unconditional friendship. Young Life is looking for new teen members. Want to go to camp this summer and have some fun with other teens? Meetings begin at 6:42 p.m. at 616 Commercial St. Call 775-397-8129 or see Facebook page under Young Life Elko/Springcreek.
Watercolor class
ELKO – Melanie Smith will be offering a watercolor class from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Elko County Art Gallery located at 407 Railroad St. Supplies will be provided or feel free to bring your own. The cost is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Email ecacelko@gmail.com for details.
