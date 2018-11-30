Nonprofit groups may submit announcements of upcoming events to events@elkodaily.com.
Toddler Time at the library
ELKO — The Elko County Library is offering a Toddler Time on the first Saturday of each month.
Join them Dec. 1 at 10:30 a.m. for a program designed for babies and toddlers through 2 years of age. Adults will interact with their toddler by singing songs, playing and reading. This is a free program and no registration is required.
For more information call 738-3066 or visit www.elkocountylibrary.org.
Sensory-sensitive Santa event at hospital
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital will host Cocoa & Cookies with the Clauses on Dec. 1.
The first half of this free event will be a sensory-sensitive visit with Santa designed for those impacted by autism. This session will run from 10 a.m. to noon, and is presented in collaboration with Rehab Services of Nevada.
The second half of the event will run from 1-3 p.m., and everyone is invited. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the main hospital dining room handing out goodies and taking photos.
For more information, call Steve Burrows at 748-2007.
Google Earth workshop at library
ELKO — The Elko County Library will host a Google Earth Virtual Reality Workshop on Dec. 1, starting at 1 p.m. in the Bruce Memorial Meeting Room.
This adult program is designed to teach the basics of Google Earth using 3D technology. Patrons will virtually fly all over the world without leaving their seats and learn how to locate landmarks using interactive technology.
The workshop will end at 3 p.m. It is free to the public, pre-registration is required and it is limited to eight adults.
For additional information, contact Annette Robinson at 738-3066.
Mayor to present art awards
ELKO — Mayor Chris Johnson and the Elko Arts and Cultural Advisory Board will present the 2018 art award winners at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 in the Council Chambers at Elko City Hall. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Awards designed and painted by local artist Tam Foree will be given to winners in four categories: Individual Artist, Arts Organization, Arts Educator and Service to the Arts.
Light refreshments will be served.
The board invites residents to congratulate this year’s winners and support the arts in our community.
Free workshop on ‘Access to Capital’
ELKO – The Small Business Administration is offering a free workshop at noon Dec. 6 at the Elko Area Chamber.
The workshop will cover small business lending, access to capital, export assistance, the Nevada Opportunity Fund, marketing and more.
Lunch at the Hilton Garden Inn will be provided by Greater Commercial Lending.
To register call Billie Crapo at 738-7135.
EHS string orchestra to perform
ELKO – The Elko High School String Orchestra will present its Winter Concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Elko Convention Center.
Musical selections will be from the Tran-SiberianOrchestraand more.
Admission is free
Santa’s Workshop at Folklife Center
ELKO — Santa’s Workshop returns to the Western Folklife Center during the Downtown Business Association’s Snowflake Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 8.
Join the fun Christmas carnival games, take photos with Santa and more in the G Three Bar Theater, 501 Railroad St.
Contact Elko Parks & Recreation at 777-7260 for prices and further information.
And you’ll find new and interesting items to complete your holiday gift list in the center’s gift Shop, open 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jam session at Western Folklife Center
ELKO — Join a musical jam session at the Western Folklife Center’s Pioneer Saloon from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 12.
Facilitated by Southwind, bring your favorite tunes to share, your instruments, your friends and fans. The bar will be open for business.
Sponsored by the Western Folklife Center, this program has been funded, in part, by the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Let’s Dance event Dec. 13
ELKO — Dance in the Western Folklife Center’s G Three Bar Theater from 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 13.
The evening starts with $5 dance lessons in a selected style, 6-7 p.m. Adults and teens welcome, no partner or experience necessary.
For questions/information on lesson specifics, contact ElkoLetsDance@gmail.com.
Visit with Santa at the library
ELKO — Santa is coming to the Elko County Library from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 14.
Each child will get to share their Christmas wishes with Santa and receive a gift from him. Photos will be taken.
For more information contact the Library at 738-3066 or visit www.elkocountylibrary.org.
Free musical event downtown
ELKO — Drop by the Western Folklife Center’s Pioneer Saloon at 510 Railroad St. and enjoy the lively music of Elko’s own Southwind band from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 19..
The bar will be open for business and there’s always room to dance.
Sponsored by the Western Folklife Center, this program has been funded, in part, by the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Alzheimer’s Support Group
ELKO – The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets every second Wednesday of each month from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Terrace, Elko Senior Center. This support group is designed to provide emotional and social support for those caring for a family member or anyone with Alzheimer’s or dementia. For more information call 800-272-3900.
‘Food for Fines’ at the library
ELKO — It’s that time of the year and Elko County Library has brought back “Food for Fines.”
Bring in nonperishable food items now through Dec. 31 to the library to pay for your overdue fines up to $10 for Elko County materials only.
Lost or damaged items will not be included in “Food for Fines.”
Food items with a past “best if used by …” date will not be accepted.
The Elko County Library will be partnering with CADV (Committee Against Domestic Violence) this year. All food items will be distributed to those in need for the holidays and to replenish their food pantry.
Help members of our community have a good holiday season and take care of your overdue fines all at the same time.
For additional information, call 738-3066 or visit elkocountylibrary.org.
Horizon Hospice support group
ELKO — Those who have experienced the death of someone significant are invited to join Horizon Center Grief Group meetings on the first and third Mondays of every month, except on holidays.
The group meets at 1250 Lamoille Hwy, Suite 413, from 6-7 p.m.
The purpose of the group is to provide information about the grief process; to share experiences; and to alleviate the feeling of isolation.
For more information call 778-0612.
Sunrise Rotary meets at Dalling Hall
ELKO — The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise meets each Thursday morning (except the second Thursday of each month is an evening social) in Dalling Hall – 600 Commercial St.
Members are dedicated people who share a passion for community service and friendship. The club connection gives you the chance to develop skills like public speaking, project management, and event planning.
Buffet breakfast begins at 6:30 a.m., cost is $15 per person. Call at least one day in advance to reserve your breakfast. Everyone is welcome.
Meetings begin at 7 a.m. and end by 8 a.m. To reserve breakfast or ask questions, contact Kerry Aguirre at 775-397-1922 or visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/6820.
Interested to learn more? There are two active Rotary Clubs in Elko. See https://www.elkorotary.org/ for information on the Rotary Club of Elko, which meets around the lunch hour.
Young Life teens meet every Monday
ELKO — Young Life plays an important role in our community and offers teens hope, faith, adventure and unconditional friendship.
Young Life is looking for new teen members. Want to go to camp this summer and have some fun with other teens?
Meetings begin at 6:42 p.m. at 616 Commercial St. Call 775-397-8129 or see Facebook page under Young Life Elko/Springcreek.
Church hosts free pancake breakfast
ELKO – Elko United Methodist Fellowship hosts a free pancake breakfast every third Saturday of the month from 8:30-11 a.m. at 777 Sage St.
All are welcome and everyone is invited.
For more information see the church’s Facebook page at ElkoUMF.
