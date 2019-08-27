46th Kiwanis Buckaroo Breakfast set
ELKO – Breakfast will be served during the Elko County Fair from 7-11 a.m. Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and 2 at the VFW Hall 731 VFW Drive.
Cost is $5 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. They will serve all you can eat pancakes, sausage, eggs made to order, juice and coffee.
Elko High School 1950s reunion
ELKO – There will be an Elko High School 1950s reunion from 5- 11 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Red Lion Hotel and Casino. A buffet dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The cost is $38 per person. For information call Harry Botsford at 240-431-1235 or Kathleen Taylor at 738-3599.
Cowboy Poetry Tickets on Sale
ELKO – Visit www.westernfolklife.org to join and buy tickets early. Gathering information is being announced there and at www.nationalcowboypoetrygathering.org.
Hospital presents free nutrition class
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital will present the next installment of the “Healthy Living Series” from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4 in the hospital classroom. The topic for September is “Digestive Health,” presented by local dietitian Jody Allen who specializes in FODMAP diet.
This class series is designed to provide practical, everyday steps toward achieving a healthier lifestyle. The classes are open to everyone in the community and are offered free of charge. Those who are interested in learning more may call 748-2094.
Annual Don Wilkinson tournament
SPRING CREEK — Don Wilkinson, founder of Elko Tool & Fastener Inc., passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 20, 1999. An annual tournament is held in his honor Sept. 7. All proceeds will go to Friends 4 Life and Shop With a Cop.
The cost for participation in the tournament is $85 per person, which includes green fees, cart rental, and lunch. For non-golfers who wish to attend the barbeque the cost will be $15 per person. They are also seeking sponsors to help oﬀ-set the cost of this tournament. Hole sponsors are available for $100. Prize donations are also welcomed to keep this event a community success. Call Bob or Gail at 934-6893 or Eric at 738-2288.
Elko Aglow meets at Commercial
ELKO — Do you desire a deeper relationship with God? The Elko chapter of Aglow, which is an international organization of women and men in more than 170 nations of the world, presents Biblical principles as solutions to the challenging issues of our time and invites you to a meeting featuring speaker Mary Jo McKean, Nevada North California East High Sierra Area Aglow President on Sept.16 from 7-9 p.m.
The meeting location is in the Round up Room of the Commercial Casino located at 345 Fourth St. All are welcome. No child care is provided.
Heifer International Outdoor Service
ELKO — First Presbyterian Church of Elko will celebrate its annual “Heifer International Outdoor Service and Breakfast” beginning at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 8 at 1559 Sewell Drive. Donations for the pancake breakfast will go to strengthening southern Honduran small-scale beekeepers who produce high-quality honey.
Through the donations, Heifer International will help beekeeping families in poverty to create long-lasting change through gifts of basic apiary equipment, training in business management and food safety, and improved market access.
Chances to play a “BEEnbag toss in HONEYPOTS” game will be sold to win donated prizes. Farm and ranch animals will again be on the church lawn and, hopefully, a beehive, along with explanations on the importance of international beekeeping and honey producing.
Special Olympics pizza and bowling meeting
ELKO – Join the pizza party with Special Olympics at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Pizza Barn located at 2598 Idaho St. They will be celebrating this year’s Special Olympics athletes and reviewing the upcoming bowling season. Bowling practice begins Sept. 22. For information call the Special Olympics Elko area director at 702-481-1264.
Art Connect Elko
ELKO — The Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board, along with the Nevada Arts Council, will host “Art Connect Elko” at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11 in the upstairs ballroom at the Stockmen’s Casino and Ramada Hotel. Art Connect is a public meeting that strives to bring Elko’s arts, cultural and entertainment partners together for collaboration, recognition and connection. Every artist, actor, writer, musician, muralist, dancer, writer, arts educator, member of an arts or cultural organization, employee of the arts or fan of the art community in Elko is encouraged to attend.
“Art Connect” will begin with an opportunity for any individual and organization to tell the audience about their work and ideas for their future. A discussion will follow about ways and methods the art community can come together and increase visibility and support for all art entities in our region.
For more information, contact Shelley Petersen at the City of Elko at 777-7210 or email s.petersen@elkocitynv.gov.
Jam On!
ELKO – Join a musical jam session from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Western Folklife Center’s Pioneer Saloon, 501 Railroad St. The event is facilitated by Southwind. Bring your favorite tunes, your instruments and friends. The bar will be open for business.
Family Resource Center
ELKO – The Family Resource Center is hosting “Puppy Love,” a 5K run/walk Sept. 15 at Johnny Appleseed Park. The event allows people to run or walk with their dogs. Funds raised will support the Family Resource Center and the spay/neuter program at Animal House. Registration is $30 the day of the race and $20 (plus a website processing fee) for pre-registration at https://runsignup.com/Race/NV/Elko/PuppyLove5K. For information call the Family Resource Center at 753-7352 or email admin@elkofrc.org.
Heart and Shield: A family violence prevention program
ELKO — The Heart and Shield program provides parents and children with resources and skills to strengthen family relationships and build resilience. Parent victims of former domestic violence and their children ages birth—18 may be eligible to participate. This 9-week education program includes a light meal, separate skill building activities for adults and children and family activities to practice skills together. Participants will build skills such as effective communication, problem-solving, stress management and promoting healthy child development. This is a free program. Orientation will be held from 5:30—6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Elko County Cooperative Extension office at 701 Walnut St. Call 340-8360 or email woodburyj@unce.unr.edu to sign up.
SkyWarn Spotter Training
ELKO – The National Weather Service is hosting a free class for potential storm spotters. Spotters serve as “eyes on the ground” for the agency in the war against severe weather. Reports help NWS more accurately warn for severe weather and save lives. Training covers the basics of weather safety, identifying hazardous weather features, and how to report weather. The class will be taught by Brian Boyd, senior meteorologist with NWS. The class will be held from 6 – 8:15 p.m. Oct. 16 on the GBC Elko campus. There are possible interactive video sites in Battle Mountain, Ely, Pahrump, West Wendover, and Winnemucca. Call 753-2231 if you would like to participate.
ASSIST suicide prevention training
ELKO – Assist is offering a course from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29. The class will be held at the Elko County School District Office in the Resource Library Room at 850 Elm St. Registration for the training is $65 per person and there is room for 30. There are continuing education units available for this training for those licensed by the Nevada Boards of Social Work/ MFT/ ADGC/, Psychological/Pharmacy and EMS/Physical Therapy/POST. You will need to give your Nevada Board license number on the registration form in order to receive the credit. Please note that due to scheduling rooms and trainers, we are not able to offer refunds, so please be sure the dates work into your schedule before you register. https://nvsuicideprevention.org/event/asist-lko-oct-28-29-2019/
Western Folklife Center exhibition
ELKO – “Portraits of the Gathering: Faces and Voices of Cowboy Poetry” is installed in the Wiegand Gallery and on Elko storefronts. This is a photographic exhibition of individuals who have brought heart and soul to our community through their poetry, story, song and artistry; The “I’ve Got Spur exhibition of handcrafted pieces from the Western Folklife Center’s collection is displayed alongside other contemporary and historic examples.
FRC offers private parent education sessions
ELKO — The Family Resource Center offers free individualized parent education sessions to build parenting skills. There are eight different programs, including the age and stage of development for the children in the home. Curricula is developed for specific family situations such as co-parenting through divorce or separation, blended families or improving school performance. These evidence-based programs focus on the families’ strengths and provide tools and information designed to help parents better handle stress, positive interaction, discipline and helping the child to develop lifelong learning habits. For more information call 753-7352, or email parenting@elkofrc.org.
Horizon Hospice Offers Grief Support
ELKO — If you or a family member is grieving the loss of a loved one, please join us at Horizon Hospice. A monthly grief support group will be held at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday starting Sept. 3 at 1250 Lamoille Hwy., Suite 413.
This is a no cost community service. For more information please call 778-0612.
