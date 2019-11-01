Hospital presents free nutrition class
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital will present the next installment of the Healthy Living Series from 5:30- 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 in the hospital classroom. The topic for November is “American Diabetes Month: Don’t Sugar Coat It.”
This class series is designed to provide practical, everyday steps toward achieving a healthier lifestyle. The classes are open to everyone in the community and are offered free of charge. Those who are interested in learning more may call 748-2094.
Democrats host Roosevelt/Kennedy Dinner
ELKO – The Elko County Democrats are hosting the Roosevelt/Kennedy Dinner at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Elko Conference Center. A no-host bar will open at 5 p.m.
Nevada Attorney General Arron Ford will be the keynote speaker. Kamala Harris's husband, Douglas Emhoff, and Colorado Senate candidate Michael Bennett's wife, Susan Daggett, will speak at the event.
Arbillaga Catering will be serving Basque food. Tickets are $65 and are available at eventbrite.com. For more information call 389-1151.
Lamoille Women’s Club Fall Craft Festival
SPRING CREEK – The Fall Craft Festival will take place Nov. 9 and 10 and Spring Creek High School.
The Lamoille Women’s Club is now accepting vendor applications for the event. Proceeds fund the club’s many community projects.
For more information contact Joyce Kay at 753-7242, Charlene Mitchel at 738-3851, Pam Osmonson at 397-2214, or visit www.lamoillewomansclub.org.
Basque Club luncheon
ELKO -- The Elko Basque Club will host its member lunch on at noon Nov. 10 at the Elko Basque Clubhouse, 1601 Flagview Drive.
Arts Council grant workshop
ELKO -- Want to learn how to write a grant for the Nevada Arts Council? Attend a workshop 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Western Folklife Center.
Walk-ins are welcome if space is available, but registration online is preferred by visiting https://nvculture.org/nevadaartscouncil/.
Jam On!
ELKO – Join a musical jam session from 6- 8 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Western Folklife Center. Bring your favorite tunes, instruments, friends and fans. Southwind facilitates the program. Free to the public.
Let’s Dance!
ELKO – Dance from 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 14 in the Western Folklife Center’s G Three Bar Theater. The evening starts with $5 dance lessons in a selected style. Open dancing begins at 7 p.m. For questions contact wfcdance@gmail.com.
Library book club
ELKO -- Elko County Library Book Club will discuss J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic fantasy “The Hobbit” at 6 p.m. Nov. 18 in the library meeting room. Copies of the book are available for check-out. All are welcome to attend. Call Patrick Dunn for more information, 738-3066.
Southwind at the Pioneer Saloon
ELKO – Enjoy music by Southwind from 6 – 8 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Western Folklife Center. The band plays Americana, Folk and Celtic music. There is always room to dance.
Turkey raffle in Jiggs
JIGGS – The Maggie Club Turkey Carnival will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Jiggs Community Hall.
The event includes games, food and a bake sale. Ten raffle prizes will be offered, including one for $1,000 cash.
Call Cheryl Turner at 744-2603 for more information.
Elko High School Strings Orchestra
ELKO -- Save the date for the Elko High School Strings Orchestra’s Winter Concert, 6 p.m., Dec. 4 at the Elko Convention Center.
Several pieces ranging from classical to modern will be performed, including “Winter” by Antonio Vivaldi and “Christmas Eve in Sarajevo” by the Transiberian Orchestra.
Admission is free.
43rd Annual Christmas Bazaar
ELKO — The Terrace at Ruby View Senior Center will host this year’s Elko Christmas Bazaar on Dec. 7 and 8.
The show takes place at the Elko Convention Center. Items sold at the Elko Christmas Bazaar must be handmade or crafted by the vendor.
The Senior Center is now accepting vendor applications for this event.
For vendor information and application please contact the center at 738-3030 or email theterrace@elkoseniors.org.
Christmas Jubilee in Spring Creek
SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek Elementary will hold its 16th annual Christmas Jubilee from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at the school. The kids’ polar express activity takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be an opportunity to have pictures taken with Santa Claus.
For booth information contact Rachael Brown at 801-850-8007.
Western Folklife Center Wiegand Gallery
ELKO – Visit the Wiegand Gallery at the Western Folklife Center to see “Climb Down the Ladder, This Painting is Done: Contemporary Muralists Outside to Inside.” The exhibition highlights works by artists who participated in the Elko Mural Expo.
The exhibit runs through Dec. 14. Tuscarora artist Ron Arthaud is exhibiting his plein air works in the Fireplace Nook of the Pioneer Saloon.
