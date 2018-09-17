Nonprofit groups may submit announcements of upcoming events to events@elkodaily.com.
Medicare 101 offered by workgroup
ELKO — Learn the basics of Medicare at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Terrace Senior and Active Lifestyle Center, 1795 Ruby View Drive.
The instructors are Jan Brizee of the Nevada Office of Consumer Health Assistance and Vicki Salazar with Aging and Disability Services. The evening talk is hosted by the Medicare in Elko Workgroup.
The presentation will be followed by questions from the audience. Topics will include: Who is eligible? How do I sign up? What is covered under Parts A, B & D? Do I need a supplemental plan? Is there help for low-income?
The evening presentation is open to all members of the public. Call 775-385-8870 for more information.
How to beat sugar cravings workshop
ELKO — Wild Iris Yoga and Wellness will host Registered Nurse and Certified Health Coach Gwen Harris in a Wellness Workshop titled “Sugar Cravings?” on Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
The class is designed to ask why we have sugar cravings and if any of the foods you are eating contribute to those cravings. Gwen will also give 10 tips to help kick those cravings.
Wild Iris Yoga and Wellness is located at 455 Railroad St. The class is $25 per person or $20 for Wild Iris members.
For more information about this class or other events at Wild Iris visit www.WildIrisYoga.com, call 208-308-7802 or find them on Facebook.
Learn square dancing for life at GBC
ELKO — Learn to square dance at Great Basin College Fitness Center this fall.
“Learn for Life” classes will be offered from 3-6 p.m. on Fridays through Nov. 16.
Cost is $35.
The program last for 10 weeks but participants are welcome to attend any Friday.
For information call 775-934-6225.
Democratic Party events
ELKO — Clint Koble's, Democrat for CD2, town hall meeting this week. It will be held at VFW Post 2350, 731 VFW Drive starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 21. Anyone interested in Koble's policy ideas and positions is welcome to attend.
On Saturday, Sept. 22 the Elko County Democratic Central Committee will host a family barbecue and meet the candidates event at the VFW Post 2350, 731 VFW Drive starting at noon. All Democrats and interested citizens are welcome to attend.
'Animation on Stage'
ELKO — Overland Stage Theatre presents a family event, “Animation on Stage,” a night of bringing the magic of animation to the live stage. Shows are Thursday, Sept. 20 through Saturday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 22 at 2 p.m. All shows will be held at the Northeastern Nevada Museum. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/seniors and are available at the door.
For questions please contact Gail at 603-369-7334.
Breakfast with the Board
ELKO — Meet the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce board and staff, learn more about the chamber during Breakfast with the Board, Friday, Sept. 21 at 7 a.m., Dalling Hall, 600 Commercial St. RSVP to chamber@elkonevada.com or 775-738-7135. Open to all chamber members. Sponsored by Nevada State Bank.
Volleyball League registration
ELKO — Registration for the upcoming Elko Area Women's Volleyball League ends Sept. 21. Sponsor fee is $25; player fee is $25. Contact Shannon Mata to submit your team at EAWV@yahoo.com or call 775-400-3392.
After-school crafts at the library
ELKO — Join Elko County Library for some creative fun with “After-School Crafts @ Your Public Library.”
Children can preregister now for Fall After-School Crafts. These crafts will be held every first and third Wednesday of the month beginning with Sept. 19 and running through December 19.
Preregistration is required and there is no cost. This program is designed for children ages 5 years and older.
Drop by the Library to register or call 738-3066 for additional information.
Horizon Hospice support group
ELKO — If you or a family member is grieving a loved one’s loss, you are invited to join Horizon Hospice for their monthly peer support group, held on the first and third Mondays.
The group meets at 1250 Lamoille Hwy, Suite 413, at 6 p.m. This is no-cost community service. For more information call 778-0612.
Check out ‘The Art of Eggery’
ELKO — The Great Basin College library is currently housing an exhibit titled “The Art of Eggery” featuring local Elko artists Georgene Proutsos-Malloy and Terri Tharp. Their work will be on display throughout September.
Georgene began working with eggs as a medium after attending the Art of Eggery Continuing Education course at GBC in 2006. Since then, she has traveled all around the world showing her work, and has won three international competitions.
The library is open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Art Club exhibit at GBC Library
ELKO — The Great Basin College Library will host an art exhibit featuring members of the Elko County Art Club. Artists include Tess Senrud, Karie Denham, Dave Patton and Glen Ellen Finley.
The opening reception will be held Sept. 24. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and there will be an artist talk from 5:15-5:45 p.m., followed by a Q&A session. The exhibit will feature a variety of mediums including photographs and acrylic paintings.
Family violence prevention program
ELKO — The Heart and Shield program, which provides parents and children with resources and skills to strengthen family relationships and build resilience, begins in October at at the Elko County Cooperative Extension office, 701 Walnut St.
Parent survivors of former domestic violence and their children ages birth-18 may be eligible to participate in this 9-week education program that includes a light meal, separate skill building activities for adults and children, and family activities to practice skills together.
Program activities build skills such as effective communication, problem-solving, promoting child development, and stress management.
A program demonstration for interested families will be held Sept. 19 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. To RSVP call 340-8360 or email woodburyj@unce.unr.edu.
Library Book Club September selection
ELKO — Elko County Library Book Club will discuss Lisa See’s novel “Shanghai Girls” on Sept. 17.
The book club will meet at 6 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room. Copies of the book are available for check-out. All are welcome to attend.
Call Patrick Dunn at the library for more information, 738-3066.
Learn about wildfires and pollution
ELKO — “Pollution: It’s Spreading Like Wildfire” will be presented from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Great Basin College library.
Wildfires kill millions of animals and spew billions of pounds of pollution in the United States each year, according to speaker Zachary Gerber, a partner at Gerber Law Offices LLP. “Wildfires have continued to grow in recent decades due to government regulations that have decreased effective fuel reduction efforts. Grazing, logging, and other effective fuel reduction efforts must be implemented to save animals and protect the environment from wildfires.”
Participants may bring a bag lunch.
Gerber is the youngest son of Grant Gerber, who spent his life advocating for and protecting private property rights. He is a board member of the Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame, and is the author of the article “Pollution: It’s Spreading Like Wildfire,” which was presented at the Range Rights Symposium in Modesto, California on April 20 and can be viewed at rangerights.com.
Hastings Cutoff Hike
ELKO — Area residents and visitors are invited to join an easy hike on the Hastings Cutoff below the South Fork Dam at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 23. Families with children are especially invited to participate. The hike will be an easy mile up and back along a portion of the Hastings Cut-Off. Hikers will be traveling along the same route the Donner/Reed party took in 1846 as they made their way down the South Fork Canyon to join the main trail following the Humboldt River westward toward California.
Tour goers will meet at the South Fork Park office and then travel to the area below the dam to begin the hike. Please bring your own water, sunscreen and wear closed toed shoes For more information call Jan Petersen, 775-738-5668, evenings.
Archery Club shoot
ELKO — Come to Elko Archery Club's 2nd annual End of Summer 3D shoot Sat., Sept. 29 with registration starting at 7 a.m. and the shoot starting at 8 a.m. There will be 20 targets. Range finders can be used. The range will be closed Friday, Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. for shoot set-up. For more info, contact use at elkoarcheryclub@gmail.com. or 775-777-6802.
Yard sale for archaeology association
ELKO — Elko County Chapter of Nevada Archaeology Association will be holding a yard sale Saturday, Sept. 29, on the Elm Street lawn of Great Basin College. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This may be the group's last yard sale, so everything must go.
Proceeds from the ECCNAA yard sale are used for scholarships, local education programs and library subscriptions about archaeology, anthropology and their importance to today's world.
For more information, call 775-778-5276.
Sunrise Rotary meets at Dalling Hall
ELKO — The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise meets each Thursday morning (except the second Thursday of each month is an evening social) in Dalling Hall – 600 Commercial St.
Members are dedicated people who share a passion for community service and friendship. The club connection gives you the chance to develop skills like public speaking, project management, and event planning.
Buffet breakfast begins at 6:30 a.m., cost is $15 per person. Call at least one day in advance to reserve your breakfast. Everyone is welcome.
Meetings begin at 7 a.m. and end by 8 a.m. To reserve breakfast or ask questions, contact Kerry Aguirre at 775-397-1922 or visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/6820.
Interested to learn more? There are two active Rotary Clubs in Elko. See https://www.elkorotary.org/ for information on the Rotary Club of Elko, which meets around the lunch hour.
Young Life teens meet every Monday
ELKO — Young Life plays an important role in our community and offers teens hope, faith, adventure and unconditional friendship.
Young Life is looking for new teen members. Want to go to camp this summer and have some fun with other teens?
Meetings begin at 6:42 p.m. at 616 Commercial St. Call 775-397-8129 or see Facebook page under Young Life Elko/Springcreek.
Church hosts free pancake breakfast
ELKO – Elko United Methodist Fellowship hosts a free pancake breakfast every third Saturday of the month from 8:30-11 a.m. at 777 Sage St.
All are welcome and everyone is invited.
For more information see the church’s Facebook page at ElkoUMF.
Job interviewing for the 21st century
ELKO — Thinking about your next career move? Looking to get back into the workforce? Trying to get that very first job? Come to a presentation and lecture by Stephen Theriault, MBA, GBC faculty member, at the Great Basin College Library, Oct. 18, noon to 1 p.m. The workshop covers what to do and what not to do when interviewing for a job today! It is a whole new world that revolves around what you bring to the 21st Century interview table.
Professor Theriault has participated in hundreds of interviews in his private sector, and higher education, careers. Learn what to expect from both sides of the table at your next interview. Key pointers and a handout will be available to attendees to help you prepare for that next big event. Bring a bag lunch!
Elko County Library Book Club
Elko County Library Book Club will discuss Tim Wynne-Jones’s novel “The Emperor of Any Thing” on Monday, Oct. 15.
The book club will meet at 6 pm in the Library Meeting Room. Copies of the book are available for check-out. All are welcome to attend.
Call Patrick Dunn at the library for more information, 738-3066.
