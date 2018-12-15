Nonprofit groups may submit announcements of upcoming events to events@elkodaily.com.
Children’s Christmas Program
ELKO — Elko Assembly of God Church will have a Children’s Christmas Program on Dec. 16.
It will start at 10:30 a.m. at the church at the corner of 700 Front St. (by Southside School).
Everyone is invited to come and worship.
Handbell Christmas program Dec. 16
ELKO — Sunrise Ringers of the Elko Handbells will present their 2018 Christmas program at 4 p.m. Dec. 16 at First Presbyterian Church, 1559 Sewell Drive.
The concert is free, and donations will be accepted.
The program includes several Christmas selections as well as some other fun music.
Library Book Club read for December
ELKO — Elko County Library Book Club will discuss Christopher Moore’s novel “Lamb: The Gospel According to Biff, Christ’s Childhood Pal” on Dec. 17.
The book club will meet at 6 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room. Copies of the book are available for check-out. All are welcome to attend.
Call Patrick Dunn at the library for more information, 738-3066.
Free musical event downtown
ELKO — Drop by the Western Folklife Center’s Pioneer Saloon at 510 Railroad St. and enjoy the lively music of Elko’s own Southwind band from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 19.
The bar will be open for business and there’s always room to dance.
Sponsored by the Western Folklife Center, this program has been funded, in part, by the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Brown Bag History at the museum
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Museum’s Brown Bag History presentation is scheduled from noon to 12:45 p.m. Dec. 20.
“We invite the community to bring their lunch and join us in the Museum Theater for a riveting discussion on The City of San Francisco train crash,” said Museum Director Lauren Roovaart.
A luxury stream liner derailed near Harney Station on the night of August 12, 1939. It is the deadliest rail disaster to have occurred in Nevada, leaving 24 people dead and many others injured.
This tragic event left a mark on the communities of Carlin and Elko. Was it an accident or sabotage? We may never know.
Learn about the history of the City of San Francisco while you relax and eat your lunch.
Christmas RPEN meeting Dec. 21
ELKO — The Elko County Chapter of Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold their monthly meeting and holiday dinner on Dec. 21 at the Terrace Senior Center, 1795 Ruby View Drive.
All active and retired PERS members and one guest are invited to attend starting with lunch at 11:30 followed by a brief meeting. Entertainment will be provided by the Elko High School Choraliers.
Please RSVP by Dec. 19 to President Margaret Marcucci at 934-7361 or email mkmarcucci@yahoo.com.
Live Nativity at St. Mark Lutheran
ELKO – The public is invited to a live Nativity under the Bell Tower at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 277 Willow St., from 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 22 and 23.
Narrators will be reading from Luke 2.
“Please come celebrate the wonderful gift God sent us in his son Jesus,” said Leah Hunsaker. “We invite everyone to join us as we enjoy the Christmas story along with Christmas music, hot cocoa, and cookies.”
‘ Christmas with Living Stones’
ELKO – “Christmas with Living Stones” is slated from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Elko Convention Center.
Call 299-4633 for more information.
Underdog to serve Christmas dinner
ELKO — Underdog Street Ministries will be serving Christmas dinner at 1 p.m. Dec. 25.
The ministry is located at Fix Auto, 433 S. Fifth St.
All are welcome to enjoy the holiday meal and to celebrate this joyous day.
Anyone with questions may call Kimberly Clements at 775-397-2653 or visit the ministry’s Facebook page.
Free New Year’s Day yoga
ELKO — Start the new year with a new intention that includes personal health, wellness and a peaceful mind
Wild Iris Yoga and Wellness will host a free yoga class, for all skill levels, to jump start a commitment to a Happy New You. Class will be 90 minutes, starting at 11 a.m. Jan. 1.
At the end of class there will be a complimentary New Year’s tea toast and lucky New Year’s nosh. Class is free but donations to the Wild Iris capital fund are appreciated.
Wild Iris is located at 455 Railroad St. For more information about this or to see a weekly yoga class schedule visit www.WildIrisYoga.com, find WI on Facebook, or call 208-308-7802.
Driver Safety Class in Carlin
CARLIN – An AARP Driver Safety Class is coming to the Carlin Senior Center on Jan. 3 from 1-5 p.m.
To sign up or for more information call 754-6465.
Participants will earn a three-year discount on car insurance by completing the class.
