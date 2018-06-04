Nonprofit groups may submit announcements of upcoming events to events@elkodaily.com.
Lamoille Fair fully booked
LAMOILLE — The Lamoille Country Fair, promoted by the Lamoille Women’s Club, in no longer accepting applications to the 2018 Fair.
“We have reached the maximum number of vendors,” said a statement from the club. “Thank you for making this fair great.
The annual fair runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 24.
Joy Connection at First Presbyterian Church starts June 6
ELKO — JOY CONNECTION, a midweek event at First Presbyterian Church of Elko will be held every Wednesday beginning June 6 from 6-7 p.m. at 1559 Sewell Dr., Elko. Join fellow Elkoans and experience this praise service, with uplifting singing and fellowship! Open to EVERYONE!
Country Under the Stars features Joe Nichols
ELKO — Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko present the fourth annual Country Under the Stars Concert on Thursday, June 7 at the Elko County Fairgrounds.
The concert features Joe Nichols, one of country music’s most praised traditional country artists.
Nichols has six No. 1 hits and eight Top 10 singles to his credit, including chart toppers like “Brokenheartsville,” “Sunny and 75,” and “Gimmie That Girl.”
Opening the event is Mark Mackay performing a crossroads of country music and rock and roll.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 6:30. The after-hour party with live music, dancing and drinks starts immediately after the concert.
Tickets start at $35. Front of stage and box seat upgrades are available with a limited amount to be sold. Get tickets at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko or online at countryunderthestarselko.com.
Church Simulcast
June 10
ELKO — Please join the Calvary Baptist Church at Fifth and Walnut streets for the FREE Greg Laurie’s Harvest America Crusade Simulcast event on Sunday, June 10, 4-6 p.m. Special guests include Chris Tomlin, Crowder, Phil Wickham, Switchfoot, KB, TRIP LEE, and TEDASHII. Also, there will be an ice cream social following the simulcast that everyone is invited to attend. For more information, please call the church office at 738-6840.
Flag Day Ceremony
June 14
LAMOILLE — Members of the Great Basin Elk’s Lodge #1472 invite the public to a free Flag Day Ceremony June 14, 6-7 p.m., in Lamoille Grove to learn about the history of the American flag, see historical flag replicas and learn how the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks honor the U.S. flag and all it represents in a moving and traditional ceremony.
Spring Creek Association annual meeting June 16
SPRING CREEK — Spring Creek Association invites SCA property owners to the annual meeting barbecue June 16, noon- 2 p.m., at the Fairway Community Center, 401 Fairway Blvd. in Spring Creek. The HOA will provide food and an opportunity to network with neighbors, and deliver association updates.
Movie at the Marina June 16
SPRING CREEK — Spring Creek Association and Marina Hills Dental are sponsoring the showing of “Despicable Me 3” for Movie at the Marina on June 16, 7-10 p.m. at the Spring Creek Marina. Bring blankets and lawn chairs and come enjoy food, popcorn, and fun! The event is free! Questions? Call 753-6295 for more information.
Library Book Club June 18
ELKO — The Elko County Library Book Club will discuss “The Perfect Horse” by Elizabeth Letts on Monday, June 18. The book tells the story of the rescue of the famous Lipizzaner stallions in the closing days of World War II. The book club will meet at 6 pm in the Library Meeting Room. Copies of the book are available for check-out. All are welcome to attend. Call Patrick Dunn at the library for more information, 738-3066.
Four all-breed horse shows planned for 2018
ELKO — The Northeastern Nevada Horsemen’s Association has organized four all-breed horse shows for 2018 from June through September.
NENHA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a fun, family-friendly environment for people of all ages and abilities to show horses. Participants will have the opportunity to compete in classes including Halter, Showmanship, English and Western Pleasure, Trail, Ranch Riding, and Reining, as well as Gymkhana events such as barrel racing and pole bending.
These shows provide a great place for riders to hone their horsemanship skills in an inexpensive and low-pressure environment. Classes are open to members and non-members.
The 2018 horse shows at the Elko County Fairgrounds are June 16, July 7, Aug. 11 and Sept. 8. All shows will start promptly at 8 a.m. Reining and Ranch Riding classes will not start before 2 p.m., and gymkhana classes will not start before 3 p.m.
In addition to horse shows, NENHA holds meetings that are open to the public on the first Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Clubs Room at the Stockmen’s Casino.
For more information find NENHA at www.NENHA.org, on Facebook at Northeastern Nevada
Horseman’s Association, or send an email to Secretary@nenha.org.
Young Life
teens meet
every Monday
ELKO — Young Life plays an important role in our community and offers teens hope, faith, adventure and unconditional friendship.
Young Life is looking for new teen members. Want to go to camp this summer and have some fun with other teens?
Meetings begin at 6:42 p.m. at 616 Commercial St. Call 775-397-8129 or see Facebook page under Young Life Elko/Springcreek.
Church hosts free pancake breakfast
ELKO – Elko United Methodist Fellowship hosts a free pancake breakfast every third Saturday of the month from 8:30-11 a.m. at 777 Sage St.
All are welcome and everyone is invited.
For more information see the church’s Facebook page at ElkoUMF.
Call for art and craft vendors
ELKO — Join the arts and crafts event of the summer July 14-15 at Art in the Park. Artists, crafters, sculptors, painters and more will be exhibiting at the Main Park in Elko. More than 40 vendors are already registered.
For over 30 years, Art in the Park has been presented by Elko County Art Club.
Artists interested in exhibiting in the 2018 Art in the Park are invited to register for a booth at elkocountyartclub.wildapricot.org, drop by the Art Gallery at 407 Railroad St., or call 753-8170.
