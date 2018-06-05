Nonprofit groups may submit announcements of upcoming events to events@elkodaily.com.
Joy Connection at First Presbyterian
ELKO – Joy Connection, a mid-week event at First Presbyterian Church of Elko, will be held every Wednesday beginning June 6 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at 1559 Sewell Drive.
“Join fellow Elkoans and experience this hump-day praise service, with uplifting singing and fellowship,” invited the church. The events are open to everyone.
Flag Day ceremony in Lamoille Grove
ELKO – The Great Basin Elks Lodge No. 1472 will present a Flag Day ceremony from 6-7 p.m. June 14 in Lamoille Grove.
The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will learn about the history of the American flag, see historical flag replicas, and enjoy a family event that is appropriate for all ages.
“Learn how the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) honor the U.S. flag and all it represents in a moving and traditional ceremony,” invited the club.
Library Book Club’s June selection
ELKO — The Elko County Library Book Club will discuss “The Perfect Horse” by Elizabeth Letts on June 18.
The book tells the story of the rescue of the famous Lipizzaner stallions in the closing days of World War II.
The book club will meet at 6 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room. Copies of the book are available for check-out. All are welcome to attend.
Call Patrick Dunn at the library for more information, 738-3066.
Rummage sale at St. Mark’s
ELKO — St. Mark Lutheran Church, 277 Willow St., will hold its 31st annual Rummage Sale June 8- 9 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is a huge selection of something for everyone, a bake sale, breakfast and lunch items.
For more information or if you have something you wish to donate contact Diana, 738-4208.
Harvest America Crusade at Calvary Baptist
ELKO — Greg Laurie’s Harvest America Crusade Simulcast – 2018 will be presented at Calvary Baptist Church (located at the corner of Fifth and Walnut Streets in Elko) from 4-6 p.m. June 10.
Special guests include Chris Tomlin, Crowder, Phil Wickham, Switchfoot, KB, TRIP LEE, and TEDASHII.
Also, there will be an Ice Cream Social following thefree simulcast that everyone is invited to attend.
For more information, call the church office at 738-6840.
Equipping children for life at Bible School
ELKO — “Son World Adventure Park” V.B.S. will take place each day from June 18-22 at 2225 Industrial Way, from 9-11:45a.m. Parents are asked to bring their children at 8:45 a.m. on Monday for registration.
Children ages 4-12 will have a great time singing, watching skits, creating crafts, playing games, and enjoying delicious snacks. But most importantly, they will discover how to make right choices to live Godly lives.
Everyone is invited for the Closing Program/Open House at 7 p.m. June 22; a musical event that is fun for the whole family and friends.
The VBS Program and activities are free. For more information call 778-9502.
Elko County Art Club events
ELKO – The Elko County Art Club’s Art in the Park is July 14-15 in the Main City Park.
Saturday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This year’s marketplace will include both new and returning vendors with custom goods including fine arts and crafts, jewelry, specialty foods, children’s items and much more. The club also offers Saturday Art Jam Classes every weekend from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $10 to $15 per person.
Art projects are always varied and fun, aimed at teaching students the techniques needed to complete beautiful take-home artwork.
Saturday Children’s Family Art Class runs from 1-2:15 p.m. Cost is $10 for all ages, with painting, sketching and other fun art projects for the family.
On the last Saturday of each month, from 6-8 p.m., the club holds an art party at Best Western Elko Inn.
Call the Gallery for information at 753-8170.
Lamoille Fair is fully booked
LAMOILLE — The Lamoille Country Fair, promoted by the Lamoille Women’s Club, in no longer accepting applications to the 2018 Fair.
“We have reached the maximum number of vendors,” said a statement from the club. “Thank you for making this fair great.
The annual fair runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 24.
National Trails Day in Lamoille Canyon
ELKO — June 2 is National Trails Day, and Friends of the Ruby Mountains will celebrate by repairing a difficult section of the Thomas Canyon Trail.
“This is a great way to spend a Saturday morning, help improve a local hiking trail, and celebrate our national trails system,” said Larry Hyslop, Friends chairman.
Participants will meet in Thomas Canyon Campground at 9 a.m., at site No. 33 next to the trailhead. Work will be done on the steep part of the trail within the first quarter-mile. Participants will learn basic trail maintenance techniques and should have sunscreen, wear sturdy shoes, hat and gloves. A free lunch will be served. Please RSVP to 775-385-8870.
Sponsors of the event are the Friends of the Ruby Mountains, the U.S. Forest Service and the Northeastern Nevada Stewardship Group.
Check Facebook at Friends of the Ruby Mountains for more events this summer.
Kickin’ Cancer fundraiser June 2
ELKO — The seventh annual Kickin’ Cancer Away 5K fundraising is scheduled June 2 at Elko Peace Park, with of all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society’s Elko Relay For Life and the Elko Cancer Network.
“This year’s event will be dedicated to the Memory of Christy Bair, a family member and long time supporter of this event,” said Cindy Staszak.
The Fun Run, Walk ‘n’ Stroll is open to all runners, walkers, strollers and dogs. Registration opens at 8 a.m. followed by the 5K at 9 a.m. Cost is $10 per person, with free registration for cancer survivors and children 10 and younger.
The event is sponsored by the Family and Friends Team from the Elko Relay for Life (the Jimenez, Staszak, Nalivka, and Melton families and friends).
For information call: Cindy Staszak at 340-7587, Courtney Staszak Nalivka at 340-2257 or Rudy and Barbara Jimenez at 738-7043; or email KickinCancerAway5K@gmail.com.
Democratic caravan coming to VFW
ELKO — Democratic candidates’ Nevada Caravan tour will stop in Elko on June 3.
Lieutenant governor candidate Kate Marshall, attorney general candidate Aaron Ford, secretary of state candidate Nelson Araujo, and state treasurer candidate Zach Conine are touring the state ahead of the June 12 primary. They will be at Elko’s VFW Post, 731 VFW Drive, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Bowhunter Classic slated June 2-3
ELKO — Elko Archery Club will be holding its 31st Annual Bowhunter Classic on June 2-3 at the Lions Camp in Lamoille Canyon.
“Come out for your chance to shoot Sasquatch and possibly win a silver belt buckle,” invited the club.
For more information and to register, visit www.elkoarcheryclub.com.
Country Under the Stars features Joe Nichols
ELKO — Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko
present the fourth annual Country Under the Stars Concert on Thursday, June 7 at the Elko County Fairgrounds.
The concert features Joe Nichols, one of country music’s most praised traditional country artists.
Nichols has six No. 1 hits and eight Top 10 singles to his credit, including chart toppers like
“Brokenheartsville,” “Sunny and 75,” and “Gimmie That Girl.”
Opening the event is Mark Mackay performing a crossroads of country music and rock and roll.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 6:30. The after-hour party with live music, dancing and drinks starts immediately after the concert.
Tickets start at $35. Front of stage and box seat upgrades are available with a limited amount to be sold. Get tickets at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko or online at countryunderthestarselko.com.
Four all-breed horse shows planned for 2018
ELKO — The Northeastern Nevada Horsemen’s Association has organized four all-breed horse shows for 2018 from June through September.
NENHA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a fun, family-friendly environment for people of all ages and abilities to show horses. Participants will have the opportunity to compete in classes including Halter, Showmanship, English and Western Pleasure, Trail, Ranch Riding, and Reining, as well as Gymkhana events such as barrel racing and pole bending.
These shows provide a great place for riders to hone their horsemanship skills in an inexpensive and low-pressure environment. Classes are open to members and non-members.
The 2018 horse shows at the Elko County Fairgrounds are June 16, July 7, Aug. 11 and Sept. 8. All shows will start promptly at 8 a.m. Reining and Ranch Riding classes will not start before 2 p.m., and gymkhana classes will not start before 3 p.m.
In addition to horse shows, NENHA holds meetings that are open to the public on the first Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Clubs Room at the Stockmen’s Casino.
For more information find NENHA at www.NENHA.org, on Facebook at Northeastern Nevada
Horseman’s Association, or send an email to Secretary@nenha.org.
Young Life teens meet every Monday
ELKO — Young Life plays an important role in our community and offers teens hope, faith, adventure and unconditional friendship.
Young Life is looking for new teen members. Want to go to camp this summer and have some fun with other teens?
Meetings begin at 6:42 p.m. at 616 Commercial St. Call 775-397-8129 or see Facebook page under Young Life Elko/Springcreek.
Church hosts free pancake breakfast
ELKO – Elko United Methodist Fellowship hosts a free pancake breakfast every third Saturday of the month from 8:30-11 a.m. at 777 Sage St.
All are welcome and everyone is invited.
For more information see the church’s Facebook page at ElkoUMF.
Call for art and craft vendors
ELKO — Join the arts and crafts event of the summer July 14-15 at Art in the Park. Artists, crafters, sculptors, painters and more will be exhibiting at the Main Park in Elko. More than 40 vendors are already registered.
For over 30 years, Art in the Park has been presented by Elko County Art Club.
Artists interested in exhibiting in the 2018 Art in the Park are invited to register for a booth at elkocountyartclub.wildapricot.org, drop by the Art Gallery at 407 Railroad St., or call 753-8170.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.