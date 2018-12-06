Nonprofit groups may submit announcements of upcoming events to events@elkodaily.com.
Pearl Harbor Social on Friday at GBC
ELKO— Great Basin College and the Elko chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host the fourth annual Pearl Harbor Social at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Leonard Center Solarium on the GBC Elko campus.
This event is free and open to the community.
Food will be catered by Dreez and live music will be provided by John Ellison.
Christmas program at the museum
ELKO — December 8 is Second Saturday at the Northeastern Nevada Museum from 10-noon. It is a free activity for children aged 3-10, but everyone is welcome.
This month the Great Basin College Theater Program will present “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” with readings from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “T’was the Night Before Christmas.”
The play will last about an hour and then the children will be invited to make ornaments in the Halleck Bar Gallery. Anyone who would like to see the play is welcome to attend.
From noon to 3 p.m., Santa Claus will be at the museum to take photos courtesy of Cripps Photography.
Let’s Dance event Dec. 13
ELKO — Dance in the Western Folklife Center’s G Three Bar Theater from 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 13.
The evening starts with $5 dance lessons in a selected style, 6-7 p.m. Adults and teens welcome, no partner or experience necessary.
For questions/information on lesson specifics, contact ElkoLetsDance@gmail.com.
Visit with Santa at the library
ELKO — Santa is coming to the Elko County Library from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 14.
Each child will get to share their Christmas wishes with Santa and receive a gift from him. Photos will be taken.
For more information contact the Library at 738-3066 or visit www.elkocountylibrary.org.
Christmas Showcase of homes in Spring Creek
SPRING CREEK – Young Life is hosting a Christmas Showcase from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 7.
Participants will tour four decorated homes and enjoy treats and hot drinks.
Tickets are $15 for single and $25 per couple. They can be purchased at elkospringcreek.younglife.org or at the showcase homes.
Santa’s Workshop at Folklife Center
ELKO — Santa’s Workshop returns to the Western Folklife Center during the Downtown Business Association’s Snowflake Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 8.
Join the fun Christmas carnival games, take photos with Santa and more in the G Three Bar Theater, 501 Railroad St.
Contact Elko Parks & Recreation at 777-7260 for prices and further information.
And you’ll find new and interesting items to complete your holiday gift list in the center’s gift Shop, open 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jam session at Western Folklife Center
ELKO — Join a musical jam session at the Western Folklife Center’s Pioneer Saloon from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 12.
Facilitated by Southwind, bring your favorite tunes to share, your instruments, your friends and fans. The bar will be open for business.
Sponsored by the Western Folklife Center, this program has been funded, in part, by the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Archery Club Toy Drive
ELKO — Elko Archery Club’s annual Christmas Toy Drive is scheduled Dec. 15 at the Elko Archery Range.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. followed by shooting at 10 a.m.
The registration fee is one new, unwrapped toy with a minimum value of $10.
All toys will be donated to a local charity.
Handbell Christmas program Dec. 16
ELKO — Sunrise Ringers of the Elko Handbells will present their 2018 Christmas program at 4 p.m. Dec. 16 at First Presbyterian Church, 1559 Sewell Drive.
The concert is free, and donations will be accepted.
The program includes several Christmas selections as well as some other fun music.
Library Book Club read for December
ELKO — Elko County Library Book Club will discuss Christopher Moore’s novel “Lamb: The Gospel According to Biff, Christ’s Childhood Pal” on Dec. 17.
The book club will meet at 6 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room. Copies of the book are available for check-out. All are welcome to attend.
Call Patrick Dunn at the library for more information, 738-3066.
Free musical event downtown
ELKO — Drop by the Western Folklife Center’s Pioneer Saloon at 510 Railroad St. and enjoy the lively music of Elko’s own Southwind band from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 19..
The bar will be open for business and there’s always room to dance.
Sponsored by the Western Folklife Center, this program has been funded, in part, by the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Underdog to serve Christmas dinner
ELKO — Underdog Street Ministries will be serving Christmas dinner at 1 p.m. Dec. 25.
The ministry is located at Fix Auto, 433 S. Fifth St.
All are welcome to enjoy the holiday meal and to celebrate this joyous day.
Anyone with questions may call Kimberly Clements at 775-397-2653 or visit the ministry’s Facebook page.
Alzheimer’s Support Group
ELKO – The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets every second Wednesday of each month from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Terrace, Elko Senior Center. This support group is designed to provide emotional and social support for those caring for a family member or anyone with Alzheimer’s or dementia. For more information call 800-272-3900.
‘Food for Fines’ at the library
ELKO — It’s that time of the year and Elko County Library has brought back “Food for Fines.”
Bring in nonperishable food items now through Dec. 31 to the library to pay for your overdue fines up to $10 for Elko County materials only.
Lost or damaged items will not be included in “Food for Fines.”
Food items with a past “best if used by …” date will not be accepted.
The Elko County Library will be partnering with CADV (Committee Against Domestic Violence) this year. All food items will be distributed to those in need for the holidays and to replenish their food pantry.
Help members of our community have a good holiday season and take care of your overdue fines all at the same time.
For additional information, call 738-3066 or visit elkocountylibrary.org.
Horizon Hospice support group
ELKO — Those who have experienced the death of someone significant are invited to join Horizon Center Grief Group meetings on the first and third Mondays of every month, except on holidays.
The group meets at 1250 Lamoille Hwy, Suite 413, from 6-7 p.m.
The purpose of the group is to provide information about the grief process; to share experiences; and to alleviate the feeling of isolation.
For more information call 778-0612.
Sunrise Rotary meets at Dalling Hall
ELKO — The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise meets each Thursday morning (except the second Thursday of each month is an evening social) in Dalling Hall – 600 Commercial St.
Members are dedicated people who share a passion for community service and friendship. The club connection gives you the chance to develop skills like public speaking, project management, and event planning.
Buffet breakfast begins at 6:30 a.m., cost is $15 per person. Call at least one day in advance to reserve your breakfast. Everyone is welcome.
Meetings begin at 7 a.m. and end by 8 a.m. To reserve breakfast or ask questions, contact Kerry Aguirre at 775-397-1922 or visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/6820.
Interested to learn more? There are two active Rotary Clubs in Elko. See https://www.elkorotary.org/ for information on the Rotary Club of Elko, which meets around the lunch hour.
Young Life teens meet every Monday
ELKO — Young Life plays an important role in our community and offers teens hope, faith, adventure and unconditional friendship.
Young Life is looking for new teen members. Want to go to camp this summer and have some fun with other teens?
Meetings begin at 6:42 p.m. at 616 Commercial St. Call 775-397-8129 or see Facebook page under Young Life Elko/Springcreek.
Church hosts free pancake breakfast
ELKO – Elko United Methodist Fellowship hosts a free pancake breakfast every third Saturday of the month from 8:30-11 a.m. at 777 Sage St.
All are welcome and everyone is invited.
For more information see the church’s Facebook page at ElkoUMF.
