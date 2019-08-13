The Wizard of Oz Junior
ELKO — Overland Stage Theatre Company is proud to present “The Wizard of Oz Junior.” This production is directed by Jon and Jana Slothower. The stars of the show are children from Elko, Spring Creek, Carlin and Wells. Performances are at 7 p.m. Aug. 15, 16 and 17. There will be a matinee at 2 p.m. Aug.17.
Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $7 for students and children. The performance will take place at the Great Basin College Theatre at 1500 College Parkway. Tickets are available at the door and can be purchased for any show starting on Aug. 15.
Carlin Sho ‘N’ Shine
CARLIN – Carlin Parks and recreation will host the Carlin Sho ‘N’ Shine and Art in the Park Aug. 16-17 in Carlin Park. A lip sync contest will be held Friday evening. A poker run and burnout contest will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 754-6354 for information or to pre-register.
Carlin Ranch Hand rodeo
CARLIN – The rodeo will take place at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Carlin Equestrian Park. Events start up at 4 p.m. Aug. 17 with mutton bustin’. Admission is $10 per person. Children 12 and under can attend for free. Call Jess Jones at 340-1836, Katie Jones at 925-640-1102, Cliff Eklund at 754-6664, or Carlin city Hall at 754-2232. Visit www.cityofcarlin.com.
Elko County Fair Parade seeks entries
ELKO — The 2019 Elko County Fair Parade, “A Family Tradition,” will be held August 30. The Parade begins at 11 a.m. on Commercial Street and continues onto Idaho Street downtown.
For entry information or questions contact Zach Gerber with the Lions Club at 777-4357 or zag@gerberlegal.com.
Local RPEN Chapter meeting
ELKO — The Elko County Chapter of Representing Public Employees of Nevada will hold their monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. August 14 at the Terrace Senior Center at 1795 Ruby View Drive. The guest speaker will be Jill Tingey from the Co-op Extension Service to discuss getting your yards ready for fall and winter. All active and retired public employees who are in the PERS retirement system are invited to attend.
For more information contact President Margaret Marcucci at 934-7361 or mkmarcucci@yahoo.com.
New student enrollment open at Spring Creek High School
SPRING CREEK – A birth certificate, updated immunization records and unofficial transcript of high school grades are required for all new student enrollments. Stop by the Spring Creek High School Guidance Office to pick up a registration packet and schedule your appointment. Call 753-5575 with any questions.
Academy taking applications
SPRING CREEK — Spring Creek Christian Academy is now taking applications for enrollment to the 2019-2020 school year. The academy teaches kindergarten through 12th grade. Classes cap at 12 students per teacher. Call 777-1222 for more information or to take a tour of the facilities.
Elko High School Enrollment
ELKO — New students may enroll at Elko High School by appointment only. Call 738-7281 ext. 1363 to make an appointment. You will need your child’s birth certificate, immunization record, and transcript.
Current students may change their schedules on August 16 or 20 on a first come, first served basis.
Cool Canyon Evening in Lamoille Canyon
LAMOILLE — The Friends on the Ruby Mountains offer their second Cool Canyon Evening at 6 p.m. Aug. 16. The talk is ”Fort Ruby: A Bleak and Inhospitable Place,” by Chimalis Kuehn, USFS archeologist. Kuehn will describe the history of Fort Ruby and recent archaeological investigations.
This free family program takes place at the Powerhouse Group Picnic Area. It also features a campfire and S’mores. Everyone is welcome. The picnic area gates open at 5 and one option is to bring a picnic supper before the program. The Lamoille Women’s Club provides S’mores, the Northeastern Nevada Stewardship Group supplies the campfire and Scenic Canyons Recreational Services donates the site.
Call 385-8870 for more information. On August 23, the third and last Cool Canyon Evening features Dutch oven cooking with Duane Jones.
Ranchers Roundup BBQ
LAMOILLE — The 26th annual Rancher’s Roundup BBQ will take place at 5 p.m. August 17 at the Lamoille Rancher’s Center (the old schoolhouse.) Steak dinner tickets cost $20 and hamburger dinner tickets are $8. This is a family event with fun for all ages. Proceeds benefit the Silver Sage FFA Booster Scholarship Fund.
Elko County Library Book Club
ELKO – The book club will read “Giants: The Dwarfs of Auschwitz” by Yehuda Koren and Eilat Negev. A book discussion will be held at 6 p.m. August 19 in the library meeting room.
Copies of the books are available for check-out. Call Patrick Dunn at the library for more information at 738-3066.
Southwind at Pioneer Saloon
ELKO – Join Southwind from 6-8 p.m. August 21 at the Western Folklife Center for an evening of free music. The band plays Americana, Folk and Celtic music. There is always room to dance.
46th Annual Kiwanis Buckaroo Breakfast
ELKO – Breakfast will be served from 7-11 a.m. Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and 2 at the VFW Hall 731 VFW Drive. Cost is $5 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. They will serve all you can eat pancakes, sausage, eggs made to order, juice and coffee.
Cowboy Poetry Tickets on Sale
ELKO – Visit www.westernfolklife.org to join and buy tickets early. Gathering information is being announced there and at www.nationalcowboypoetrygathering.org.
Hospital presents free nutrition class
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital will present the next installment of the “Healthy Living Series” from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4 in the hospital classroom. The topic for September is “Digestive Health,” presented by local dietitian Jody Allen who specializes in FODMAP diet. This class series is designed to provide practical, everyday steps toward achieving a healthier lifestyle. The classes are open to everyone in the community and are offered free of charge. Those who are interested in learning more may call 748-2094.
Art Connect Elko
ELKO — The Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board, along with the Nevada Arts Council, will host “Art Connect Elko” at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11 in the upstairs ballroom at the Stockmen’s Casino and Ramada Hotel. Art Connect is a public meeting that strives to bring Elko’s arts, cultural and entertainment partners together for collaboration, recognition and connection. Every artist, actor, writer, musician, muralist, dancer, writer, arts educator, member of an arts or cultural organization, employee of the arts or fan of the art community in Elko is encouraged to attend.
This is the start of a grass roots effort to bring the Elko’s art community together to make our community’s art and cultural future strong. “Art Connect” will begin with an opportunity for any individual and organization to tell the audience about their work and ideas for their future. A discussion will follow about ways and methods the art community can come together and increase visibility and support for all art entities in our region. For more information, please contact Shelley Petersen at the City of Elko at 777-7210 or email s.petersen@elkocitynv.gov.
