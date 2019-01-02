Sunrise Rotary meets at Dalling Hall
ELKO — The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise meets each Thursday morning (except the second Thursday of each month is an evening social) in Dalling Hall – 600 Commercial St.
Members are dedicated people who share a passion for community service and friendship. The club connection gives you the chance to develop skills like public speaking, project management, and event planning.
Buffet breakfast begins at 6:30 a.m., cost is $15 per person. Call at least one day in advance to reserve your breakfast. Everyone is welcome.
Meetings begin at 7 a.m. and end by 8 a.m. To reserve breakfast or ask questions, contact Kerry Aguirre at 775-397-1922 or visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/6820.
Interested to learn more? There are two active Rotary Clubs in Elko. See https://www.elkorotary.org/ for information on the Rotary Club of Elko, which meets around the lunch hour.
Heart and Shield: Family violence prevention
ELKO — The Heart and Shield program provides parents and children with resources and skills to strengthen family relationships and build resilience.Parent survivors of former domestic violence and their children ages birth-18 may be eligible to participate.
This nine-week education program includes a light meal, separate skill building activities for adults and children, and family activities to practice skills together. Program activities build skills, such as effective communication, problem-solving, promoting child development, and stress management. This free program begins in February. A program orientation will be held on Feb. 5 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Elko County Cooperative Extension office, 701 Walnut St. To sign-up call 340-8360 or email woodburyj@unce.unr.edu.
Recycle Christmas trees in Spring Creek
SPRING CREEK — Spring Creek Association residents can recycle live Christmas trees at Brent Park, Firehouse Fields or at the Horse Palace through Jan 11. All ornaments, lights, tinsel, tree stands and plastic bags must be removed. Trees must also be placed standing up in the containers.
For more information, call 753-6295.
Driver Safety Class in Carlin
CARLIN – An AARP Driver Safety Class is coming to the Carlin Senior Center on Jan. 3 from 1-5 p.m.
To sign up or for more information call 754-6465.
Participants will earn a three-year discount on car insurance by completing the class. Drop by the Library to register or call 738-3066 for additional information.
Toddler Time at the library
ELKO — The Elko County Library is offering a Toddler Time on the first Saturday of each month. Join them on Jan. 5 at 10:30 a.m. for a free program designed for babies and toddlers through 2 years of age. Adults will interact with their toddler by singing songs, playing, and reading. No registration is required.
For more information, contact the Library at 738-3066 or visit www.elkocountylibrary.org.
Classic Film Club at the Library
ELKO — Elko County Library will introduce “Classic Film Club” — a new adult program series, on Jan. 7. After January, the program will be offered on the last Monday of the month.
The first showing will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room. Discussion before or after the film will be encouraged as time permits. The program is free, and all are welcome to attend.
Visit the library’s website at www.elkocountylibrary.org, or call Patrick Dunn at the library for film titles and other information, 738-3066.
Library Book Club read for January
ELKO — Elko County Library Book Club will be discussing “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” a novel by Mark Haddon, on Jan. 14.
The book club will meet at 6 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room. Copies of the book are available for check-out. All are welcome to attend.
Call Patrick Dunn at the library for more information, 738-3066.
Alzheimer’s Support Group
ELKO – The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets every second Wednesday of each month from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Terrace, Elko Senior Center. This support group is designed to provide emotional and social support for those caring for a family member or anyone with Alzheimer’s or dementia. For more information call 800-272-3900.
Horizon Hospice support group
ELKO — Those who have experienced the death of someone significant are invited to join Horizon Center Grief Group meetings on the first and third Mondays of every month, except on holidays. The group meets at 1250 Lamoille Hwy, Suite 413, from 6-7 p.m.
The purpose of the group is to provide information about the grief process; to share experiences; and to alleviate the feeling of isolation.
For more information call 778-0612.
Young Life teens meet every Monday
ELKO — Young Life plays an important role in our community and offers teens hope, faith, adventure and unconditional friendship.
Young Life is looking for new teen members. Want to go to camp this summer and have some fun with other teens?
Meetings begin at 6:42 p.m. at 616 Commercial St. Call 775-397-8129 or see Facebook page under Young Life Elko/Springcreek.
Church hosts free pancake breakfast
ELKO – Elko United Methodist Fellowship hosts a free pancake breakfast every third Saturday of the month from 8:30-11 a.m. at 777 Sage St.
All are welcome and everyone is invited.
For more information see the church’s Facebook page at ElkoUMF.
