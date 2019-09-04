Heifer International Outdoor Service
ELKO — First Presbyterian Church of Elko will celebrate its annual “Heifer International Outdoor Service and Breakfast” beginning at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 8 at 1559 Sewell Drive. Donations for the pancake breakfast will go to strengthening southern Honduran small-scale beekeepers who produce high-quality honey.
Through the donations, Heifer International will help beekeeping families in poverty to create long-lasting change through gifts of basic apiary equipment, training in business management and food safety, and improved market access.
Chances to play a “BEEnbag toss in HONEYPOTS” game will be sold to win donated prizes. Farm and ranch animals will again be on the church lawn and, hopefully, a beehive, along with explanations on the importance of international beekeeping and honey producing.
Special Olympics pizza and bowling
ELKO – Join the pizza party with Special Olympics at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Pizza Barn located at 2598 Idaho St. They will be celebrating this year’s Special Olympics athletes and reviewing the upcoming bowling season. Bowling practice begins Sept. 22. For information call the Special Olympics Elko area director at 702-481-1264.
Local RPEN Chapter Annual Picnic
ELKO—The Elko County Chapter of Representing Public Employees of Nevada will hold their annual potluck picnic meeting at 5 p.m. Sept. 11 at the VFW Hall located at 731 VFW Drive. The guest speaker will be RPEN Executive Director Terri Laird to discuss issues impacting members.
Members are asked to bring a side dish or dessert. All active and retired public employees who are in the PERS retirement system are invited to attend. For more information contact Margaret Marcucci at 934-7361 or email mkmarcucci@yahoo.com.
Art Connect Elko
ELKO — The Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board, along with the Nevada Arts Council, will host “Art Connect Elko” at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11 in the upstairs ballroom at the Stockmen’s Casino and Ramada Hotel.
Art Connect is a public meeting that strives to bring Elko’s arts, cultural and entertainment partners together for collaboration, recognition and connection. Every artist, actor, writer, musician, muralist, dancer, writer, arts educator, member of an arts or cultural organization, employee of the arts or fan of the art community in Elko is encouraged to attend.
This is the start of a grass roots effort to bring the Elko’s art community together to make the community’s art and cultural future strong. For more information contact Shelley Petersen at the City of Elko at 777-7210 or email s.petersen@elkocitynv.gov.
Jam On!
ELKO – Join a musical jam session from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Western Folklife Center’s Pioneer Saloon, 501 Railroad St. The event is facilitated by Southwind. Bring your favorite tunes, your instruments and friends. The bar will be open for business.
Family Resource CenterELKO – The Family Resource Center is hosting “Puppy Love,” a 5K run/walk Sept. 15 at Johnny Appleseed Park. The event allows people to run or walk with their dogs. Funds raised will support the Family Resource Center and the spay/neuter program at Animal House. Registration is $30 the day of the race and $20 (plus a website processing fee) for pre-registration at https://runsignup.com/Race/NV/Elko/PuppyLove5K. For information call the Family Resource Center at 753-7352 or email admin@elkofrc.org.
Music and Testimony at Calvary Baptist Church
ELKO — Adam’s Road is a Christian, nonprofit ministry dedicated to sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ through song and testimony. Jesus unshackled four people and led them with the knowledge of God’s amazing grace. Adam’s Road is made up of these four individuals, whom God rescued out of Mormonism and brought into a personal and saving relationship with Jesus. Hear their stories at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at 577 Walnut St. For more information visit www.adamsroadministry.com.
Aglow Presents Biblical Principles
ELKO — Do you desire a deeper relationship with God? The Elko chapter of Aglow, an international organization of women and men in more than 170 nations of the world, presents biblical principles as solutions to the challenging issues of our times.
Aglow invites you to a meeting featuring speaker Mary Jo McKean, Nevada North California East High Sierra Area Aglow president, 7—9 p.m. Sept. 16. The meeting location is in the Round up Room of the Commercial Casino located at 345 Fourth St. No child care is provided. For more information contact Jerolyn at 397-2586 or northboundanddown@fronteirnet.net.
